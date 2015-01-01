पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर एक साल:दूर से दर्शन के लिए नहीं बना करतारपुर साहिब, कॉरिडोर जल्द खोले केंद्र सरकार

डेरा बाबा नानकएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • दर्शन के लिए धुसी बांध पहुंची निराश संगत बोली

भारत-पाक सीमा पर बने करतारपुर कॉरिडोर का एक साल पूरा होने पर भी दूर से गुरुद्वारा श्री करतारपुर साहिब के दर्शन करने पहुंची संगत में निराशा है। संगत ने दर्शन स्थल और दूर से दर्शन करने के लिए दूरबीन का प्रबंध भी न होने पर रोष जताया। संगत की मांग है कि करतारपुर कॉरिडोर जो कोरोना के कारण बंद किया गया था, उसे भारत सरकार की ओर से दोबारा खोल देना चाहिए, ताकि संगत श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाश पर्व पर पाकिस्तान स्थित गुरुद्वारा श्री करतारपुर साहिब के दर्शनों के लिए अब भी 1 हजार के करीब संगत आ रही है। दूसरी ओर, कॉरिडोर को बने एक साल होने के बावजूद इंटीग्रेटेड चेक पोस्ट के अंदर निर्माण का काम चल रहा है।

लंबी अरदास से संभव हुए थे दर्शन

दर्शन करने आए सरबजीत सिंह बल व सुखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि अब सब कुछ खोल दिया गया है ताे करतारपुर कॉरिडोर भी खोल देना चाहिए। भारत सरकार पहले भी इस कॉरिडोर को खोलना नहीं चाहती थी। करतारपुर कॉरिडोर खोलने के लिए लंबे समय से अरदास की है। अरदास को सुनते ही श्री गुरु नानक देव जी द्वारा इस कॉरिडोर को खोलना संभव हुआ है।

