धर्म:श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित प्रभातफेरी निकाली

डेरा बाबा नानक9 घंटे पहले
प्रथम पातशाही श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 551वें प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित डेरा बाबा नानक में सुबह के समय प्रभातफेरियां निकाली जा रही हैं। यह प्रभातफेरियां 18 तारीख से शुरू की गई हैं और सुबह के वक्त इनकी शुरुआत दरबार साहिब से होती है। पूरे शहर का चक्कर लगाकर और संगतों के घरों से होते हुए वापस दरबार साहिब में प्रभातफेरी संपन्न होती है।

प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित विशाल नगर कीर्तन गुरुद्वारा बड़ा दरबार साहिब से 28 नवंबर को सजाया जाएगा। इसी के चलते 28 नवंबर को दरबार साहिब में अखंड पाठ रखे जाएंगे और 30 नवंबर को इनके भोग डाले जाएंगे। यहां पूर्व कौंसलर कुलविंदर सिंह जुगनू, बाबा रणधीर सिंह, मेहताब सिंह, जगजीत सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह, गगनदीप सिंह, रविंदर सिंह, बाबा लवली, बाबा लक्की, बूटा सिंह, गुलजार सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

