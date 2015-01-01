पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:मुलाजिमों व पेंशनर्स ने मांगों को लेकर पंजाब व केंद्र सरकार की अर्थी फूंककर जताया रोष

गढ़शंकर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 26 नवंबर को देशव्यापी हड़ताल में शामिल होंगे सभी मुलाजिम : मक्खन सिंह वाहिदपुरी

पंजाब यूटी मुलाजिम व पेंशनर्स संयुक्त फ्रंट के मुलाजिमों द्वारा प्रांतीय कमेटी के तय किए संघर्ष तहत सोमवार केा गढ़शंकर में रोष रैली के बाद पंजाब व केंद्र सरकार की अर्थी फूंकी। पससफ के प्रांतीय नेता मक्खन सिंह वाहिदपुरी, आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स की प्रांतीय नेत्री हरपाल कौर व चौ. जीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में स्थानीय गांधी पार्क में रोष रैली कर जबरदस्त नारेबाजी की और शहर में रोष मार्च पश्चात बंगा चौक में पंजाब व केंद्र सरकार की अर्थी फूंकी गई। इस मौके संबोधित करते वक्ताओं ने मांगों पर प्रकाश डालते कहा कि पंजाब के मुलाजम केंद्र पैटर्न के वेतन स्केल किसी भी हालत में स्वीकार नहीं करेंगे। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि यदि सरकार ने ऐसा किया तो सरकार को मुलाजिमों के जबरदस्त रोष का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

उन्होंने वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट तुरंत जारी करने, बकाया डीए की किशतें तुरंत जारी करने, रिक्त पद तुरंत भरने, कच्चे मुलाजिमों को पक्का करने, किसान-मजदूर विरोधी बिल वापिस लेने आदि की मांग की और किसानों की 26 नवंबर को देश व्यापी हड़ताल में शामिल होने का निर्णय लिया। इस मौके मुलाजिम नेता सुच्चा सिंह, कुलविंदर सहूंगड़ा, किरन अग्रिहोत्री, शरमीला रानी, कशमीर कौर, सोहन सिंह टोनी, सरूप चंद, शिंगारा राम, चन्नण सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह, हरजिंदर सिंह, जगदीश राम, जोगिंदर सिंह, सतीश कुमार, पवन कुमार, जगीर कौर व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

