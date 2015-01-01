पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवाभाव:जरूरतमंदों की सेवा सबसे बड़ा धर्म : मरवाहा

गढ़शंकर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैंक कॉलोनी में समारोह के दौरान जरूरतमंदों को राशन वितरित किया

पंजाब प्रदेश यूथ कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता प्रणव कृपाल के नेतृत्व में बैंक कॉलोनी में आयोजित एक समारोह के दौरान जरूरतमंदों को राशन वितरित किया गया। इस अवसर पर पंजाब राज्य पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग के चेयरमैन सरवन सिंह, एडवोकेट पंकज कृपाल ट्रस्टी श्री गुरु रविदास फाउंडेशन और राकेश मरवाहा चेयरमैन नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट होशियारपुर विशेष अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित हुए। पंजाब राज्य पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग के चेयरमैन सरवन सिंह ने कहा कि दलितों और पिछड़े वर्गों को दी जा रही समर्पित सेवा के मद्देनजर पंजाब सरकार ने पंकज कृपाल को श्री गुरु रविदास फाउंडेशन का ट्रस्टी नियुक्त किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अपने पिता पंकज कृपाल के नक्शे कदम पर चलते हुए, प्रणव कृपाल भी समाज सेवा में

अपना अमूल्य योगदान दे रहा है। नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट व होशियारपुर के चेयरमैन राकेश मरवाहा ने कहा कि जरूरतमंदों की सेवा सबसे बड़ा धर्म है। उन्होंने कहा कि पंकज कृपाल अाैर प्रणव कृपाल ने कोविड महामारी के दौरान भी जरूरतमंदों की काफी सेवा की। इस अवसर पर प्रणव कृपाल ने 50 जरूरतमंद परिवारों को राशन वितरित किया। पंकज कृपाल ने कहा कि जरूरतमंदों की सेवा भगवान की सेवा है। बाद में, चेयरमैन सरवन सिंह, पंकज कृपाल और चेयरमैन राकेश मरवाहा परमार कॉलोनी में सुखदीप सिंह सुखा के निवास पर आयोजित समारोह में भी शामिल हुए। इस अवसर पर एडवोकेट हरप्रीत सिंह, रविंदर बब्बू बत्रा, दारा चौधरी, फुम्मन चौधरी, रूपिंदर सुमन, तजिंदर सिंह लखा, दीपक राजू, सुखदीप सिंह सुक्खा, अमरीक सिंह भट्टल, मोहनी चौधरी, हरकेश लाल, पाला कॉन्ट्रैक्टर, विक्की पलियाल, विशाल शर्मा, तरसेम लाल ने भाग लिया।

