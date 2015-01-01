पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नतमस्तक:श्री गुरु रविदास फाउंडेशन के ट्रस्टी पंकज कृपाल खुरालगढ़ साहिब में हुए नतमस्तक

गढ़शंकर2 घंटे पहले
श्री गुरु रविदास फाउंडेशन के ट्रस्टी के रूप में अपनी नियुक्ति पर एडवोकेट पंकज कृपाल को-चेयरमैन पीपीसीसी लीगल सेल ने अपने सहयोगियों के साथ खुरालगढ़ में श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए। यहां अध्यक्ष डॉ. केवल सिंह के नेतृत्व में श्री गुरु रविदास जी के ऐतिहासिक गुरुद्वारा खुरालगढ़ साहिब की प्रबंधक समिति ने पंकज कृपाल एडवोकेट को सिरोपा भेंट कर सम्मानित किया।

पंकज कृपाल ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार ने उन्हें श्री गुरु रविदास फाउंडेशन का ट्रस्टी नियुक्त कर सतगुरु श्री रविदास को समर्पित होकर सेवा करने का अवसर दिया है। वह सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह द्वारा दी जिम्मेदारी को पूरी तनदेही से निभाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि खुरालगढ़ साहिब में नतमस्तक होकर सतगुरु श्री रविदास महाराज का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करने के बाद खुरालगढ़ साहिब की प्रबंधक समिति की समस्याओं को भी

सुना, जिसके तहत प्रबंध समिति ने गुरुद्वारा साहिब के रास्ते में पेयजल ट्यूबवेल, रास्ते की पुली और गुरुद्वारा साहिब के बाहर डंगे लगाने की मांग की। पंकज कृपाल ने आश्वासन दिया कि मुख्यमंत्री के संज्ञान में लाने के बाद खुरालगढ़ साहिब प्रबंधन समिति के तीनों मुद्दों को हल करेंगे। इस मौके रुपिंदर सुमन अध्यक्ष श्री गुरु रविदास गुरुद्वारा गढ़शंकर, पंजाब प्रदेश युवा कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रणव कृपाल, सदस्य जिला परिषद होशियारपुर हरमेश्वर सिंह, डॉ. केवल कुमार सदस्य ब्लॉक समिति, राजेश कुमार सदस्य ब्लॉक समिति, बीना कुमारी सदस्य ब्लॉक समिति, शंभू सरपंच, पलविंदर चोपड़ा, जीत सिंह सरपंच, तजिंदर सिंह मौजूद थे।

