बैठक:9 के फगवाड़ा धरने को लेकर शिअद ने की बैठक

गढ़शंकरएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रकाश कौर गढ़शंकर सर्कल की अध्यक्ष नियुक्त

9 नवंबर के फगवाड़ा धरने संबंधी मंगलवार को गढ़शंकर के गुरुद्वारा भाई तिलकू जी में शिरोमणि अकाली दल गढ़शंकर की एक विशेष बैठक पूर्व विधायक स. सुरिंदर सिंह भुल्लेवाल राठां के नेतृत्व में हुई। इस बैठक में विशेष रूप से शिरोमणि अकाली अध्यक्ष महिला विंग बीबी जगीर कौर, बीबी महिंदर कौर जोश, बीबी जतिंदर कौर, बीबी दर्शन कौर हरियाणा विशेष रूप से शामिल हुए।

बैठक के दौरान संबोधित करते पार्टी नेताओं ने कहा कि केंद्र के किसान, मजदूर व आढ़ती विरोधी कानूनों के प्रति के पंजाब सरकार के दोगले स्टैंड को देखते शिअद खेती कानून के खिलाफ किसानी संघर्ष का समर्थन करता रहेगा। इस मौके पर संबोधित करते बीबी जगीर कौर ने राज्य में खराब हो रही कानून व्यवस्था व औरतों तथा दलितों पर बढ़ रहे अपराधों पर पुलिस प्रशासन की नाकामी का दोष लगाते कैप्टन सरकार के एससी वजीफे सहित अन्य घपले होने की बात की। उन्होंने वर्करों को लामबंद करते पंजाब की लोकविरोधी सरकार के खिलाफ 9 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे बाईपास फगवाड़ा पर विशाल धरना लगाने का ऐलान करते हुए इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लेने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस मौके पर नवनियुक्त महिला सर्कल अध्यक्षों को नियुक्ति पत्र भी दिए गए।

पार्टी द्वारा प्रकाश कौर को गढ़शंकर सर्कल अध्यक्ष, जसविंदर कौर को माहिलपुर, हरजिंदर कौर को पोसी तथा सुखविंदर कौर को समुंदड़ा सर्कल की अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया। बैठक में बूटा सिंह अलीपुर, हरजीत, जोगा सिंह, दया सिंह, इकबाल सिंह, हरप्रीत सिंह, तरलोक सिंह, राजिंदर सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

