कोरोना:1 कोरोना संक्रमित ने तोड़ा दम, 6 नए पॉजिटिव मिले

गुरदासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले से संबंधित एक कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ने वीरवार को इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया, जबकि जिले में कोरोना के 6 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इसके चलते अब तक पॉजिटिव पाए गए मरीजों की संख्या 6865 पर पहुंच गई है। हालांकि अब तक 6513 मरीज कोरोना पर फतेह हासिल कर चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वरिंदर जगत ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक कुल 1,63,106 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है। इसमें से 1,55,608 निगेटिव रहे हैं।

आरटीपीसीआर में 3509, ट्रूनेट पर 79, एंटीजन टेस्ट में 2460 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए जा चुके हैं, जबकि 817 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की सैंपलिंग अन्य जिलों में हुई थी। उन्होंने बताया कि गुरदासपुर में 3, एमएच में 6, सेंट्रल जेल में 1 और अन्य जिलों में 54 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 90 मरीजों को घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित 6513 मरीज बीमारी पर फतेह हासिल कर चुके हैं। इनमें से 6365 पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं, जबकि 148 मरीजों को डिसचार्ज करने के बाद घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। जिले में एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या 154 है, जबकि 198 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

