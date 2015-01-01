पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना से 1 और मौत, 12 नए संक्रमित, एक्टिव 176

गुरदासपुर3 घंटे पहले
जिले से संबंधित एक कोरोना संक्रमित की रविवार को इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई, जबकि 12 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जिले में अब तक कुल 7257 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वरिंदर जगत ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक कुल 1,97,830 संदिग्धों की सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है, इसमें से 1,91,389 निगेटिव रहे हैं। आरटीपीसीआर में 3727, ट्रूनेट पर 87, एंटीजन टैस्ट में 2547 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए जा चुके हैं, जबकि 896 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की सैंपलिंग अन्य जिलों में हुई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि फिलहाल गुरदासपुर सिविल अस्पताल में 1, एमएच में 52, सैंट्रल जेल के आइसोलेशन सेंटर में 1 और अन्य जिलों में 45 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 77 मरीजों को घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित 6871 मरीज बीमारी पर फतेह हासिल कर चुके हैं। इनमें से 6747 पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं, जबकि 124 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज करने के बाद घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। जिले में एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या इस समय 176 है, जबकि अब तक 210 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

