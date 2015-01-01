पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में 2 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत, 23 नए मामले आए सामने

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले से संबंधित 2 कोरोना संक्रमित की मंगलवार को इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई, जबकि 23 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जिले में अब तक कुल 7294 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वरिंदर जगत ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक कुल 2,02254 संदिग्धों की सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है, इनमें से 1,94,533 निगेटिव रहे हैं।

आरटीपीसीआर में 3734, ट्रूनेट पर 87, एंटीजन टैस्ट में 2556 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए जा चुके हैं, जबकि 917 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की सैंपलिंग अन्य जिलों में हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि फिलहाल गुरदासपुर सिविल अस्पताल में 1, एमएच में 29, सैंट्रल जेल के आइसोलेशन सेंटर में 1 और अन्य जिलों में 29 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

84 मरीजों को घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित 6937 मरीज बीमारी पर फतेह हासिल कर चुके हैं। इनमें से 6793 पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं, जबकि 144 मरीजों को डिसचार्ज करने के बाद घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। जिले में एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या इस समय 144 है, जबकि अब तक 213 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें