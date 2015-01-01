पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:जिले में 22 नए मामले आए

गुरदासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 141 पहुंची, कुल मौत 205

जिले में बुधवार को 22 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। जिले में अब तक कुल 7038 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वरिंदर जगत ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक कुल 182378 संदिग्धों की सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है, जिसमें से 174932 निगेटिव रहे हैं। आरटीपीसीआर में 3594, ट्रूनेट पर 84, एंटीजन टेस्ट में 2509 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए जा चुके हैं, जबकि 851 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की सैंपलिंग अन्य जिलों में हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि गुरदासपुर में 2, बटाला में 1, एमएच में 1, सेंट्रल जेल के आइसोलेशन सेंटर में 1 और अन्य जगह में 41 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 95 मरीजों को घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। वहीं, 6692 मरीज कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं। जिले में एक्टिव मामले 141 हैं, जबकि अब तक 205 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

