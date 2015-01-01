पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:28,500 एमएल अवैध शराब पकड़ी, 3 गिरफ्तार

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
जिला पुलिस ने विभिन्न जगह पर छापेमारी कर 28,500 एमएल अवैध शराब के साथ तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। थाना घुम्मनकलां पुलिस ने गांव सहारी से आरोपी तरसेम सिंह को 7500 एमएल अवैध शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार किया।

थाना सदर पुलिस पुलिस ने मीट की दुकान पर रेड कर आरोपी शमशेर सिंह निवासी वरसोला को 7500 एमएल अवैध शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार किया।

इसी तरह से थाना भैणी मियां खां के एएसआई राकेश कुमार ने मुखबिर की सूचना के आधार पर आरोपी जसवंत सिंह निवासी मौचपुर के घर पर रेड कर उसे 13,500 एमएल अवैध शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ आबकारी एक्ट के तहत मामले दर्ज कर लिए गए हैं।

