दो बूंद जिंदगी की:जिले में श्रमिक परिवार के 6665 बच्चों को पिलाई जाएगी दवा

गुरदासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1 से 3 नवंबर तक चलेगी माइग्रेटरी पल्स पोलियो मुहिम

सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय गुरदासपुर में समूह बीईई की बैठक बुलाई गई। मीटिंग में सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वरिंदर जगत ने बताया कि भारत में चलाए गए माइग्रेटरी पल्स पोलियो राउंड के तहत 1 नवंबर से 3 नवंबर तक जिला गुरदासपुर में रहने वाले प्रवासी मजदूरों के बच्चों को पोलियो रोधी दवा की बूंदें पिलाई जाएंगी। इस मुहिम के दौरान जिले भर में कुल 6665 बच्चों को पोलियो वैक्सीन की बूंदें पिलाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जगत ने कहा कि इस मुहिम के दौरान जिले भर में कुल 68 टीमें बनाई गई हैं। ये टीमों 3 दिन घर-घर जाकर जिले में बसते प्रवासी मजदूरों जैसे भट्‌ठों पर काम करने वाले मजदूरों, फैक्ट्रियों में काम करने वाले मजदूरों, गुज्जरों के डेरों, टप्परवासी व सिक्लीगरां के बच्चों को पोलियो रोधी दवा की बूंदें पिलाएंगी।

पोलियो रोधी दवा पिलाने वाली टीमों का करें सहयोग: सिविल सर्जन
टीमों को सुपरिवाइज करने के लिए जिले में 27 सुपरवाइजर भी लगाए गए हैं ताकि कोई भी प्रवासी मजदूर का बच्चा पोलियो वैक्सीन की बूंदें पीने से वंचित न रहे। उधर, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. अरविंद कुमार ने जिले में बसते भट्‌ठों पर काम करने वाले मजदूर, फैक्ट्रियों में काम करने वाले श्रमिक, गुज्जरों के डेरों, टप्परवासी व सिक्लीगरां से आह्वान किया कि बच्चों को पोलियो रोधी दवा की बूंदें पिलानी आने वाली टीमों का सहयोग करें। यहां डिप्टी मास मीडिया अधिकारी गुरिंदर कौर मौजूद रहे।

