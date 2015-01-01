पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर:नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में 81 और अगले दो हफ्तों में 287 संक्रमित मिले, सरकारी दफ्तरों में लोग नहीं पहन रहे मास्क

गुरदासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • नियमों का पालन न करना बन रहा मरीज बढ़ने का कारण
  • जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक ढील नहीं इस महीने जा चुकी है 10 लोगों की जान

जिले में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद लोग पूरी तरह से बेपरवाह नजर आ रहे हैं। हालत यह है कि जहां बाजारों में लोगों की भीड़ लगी रहती है, वहीं सरकारी दफ्तरों में रोजाना कामकाज के लिए आने वाले लोग न तो सोशल डिस्टेंस का ध्यान रख रहे हैं और न ही मास्क पहन रहे हैं। यह हालात उस जगह के हैं, जहां पर सारा सरकारी अमला बैठता है, लेकिन वह भी कोरोना को लेकर जारी हिदायतों का पालन नहीं करा पा रहा। जिला प्रबंधकीय कांप्लेक्स के अलावा सिविल अस्पताल में रोजाना सैकड़ों लोग आते हैं, लेकिन इनमें से 70 फीसदी मास्क का प्रयोग नहीं करते।

ऐसे में कोरोना के प्रति यह लापरवाही आने वाले दिनों में खतरनाक साबित हो सकती है। हालत यह है कि नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते के मुकाबले अगले दो हफ्तों में ही जिले में तीन गुणा मरीज बढ़ चुके हैं। नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में जिले में कोरोना के 81 नए मामले सामने आए थे, लेकिन अगले दो हफ्तों में ही 287 नए मामले सामने आ चुके हैं, जबकि 10 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है।

इन दिनों में आए सबसे ज्यादा मामले
जिले में 18 और 19 नवंबर को कोरोना के सबसे ज्यादा केस सामने आए हैं। इन दोनों दिनों में 39-39 नए मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। इसके विपरीत माह के पहले हफ्ते में ऐसा कोई दिन नहीं था, इसमें 15 से ज्यादा मरीज सामने आए हों। इसके अलावा 15 नवंबर को कुल 31 केस, 14 नवंबर को 27 केस, 11 नवंबर को 22 केस, 12 नवंबर को 23 और 9 नवंबर को 21 नए मामले सामने आए थे। इस माह में अब तक कोरोना के कारण 10 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। इन बढ़ते आंकड़ों के बावजूद लोग सुधरने का कोई नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं।

80%केसों में लक्षण नहीं दिखे

डीसी मोहम्मद इश्फाक ने बताया कि जिले में सामने आ रहे नए मामलों में से 80 फीसदी ऐसे हैं, इनमें मरीजों में कोई लक्षण नहीं था। इसलिए कोरोना की पहचान का एकमात्र तरीका टेस्ट कराना ही है। माहिरों का मानना है कि कोविड-19 के फैलाव का खतरा बढ़ गया है। जिले में भी आने वाले दिनों में कोरोना के केस बढ़ने का भय बना हुआ है। इसलिए लोग जिला प्रशासन व सेहत विभाग की हिदायतों का पालन करें। मास्क अवश्य पहनें।

इधर...एक और कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत, 14 नए मामले आए सामने

गुरदासपुर|जिले से संबंधित एक कोरोना संक्रमित की सोमवार को इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई, जबकि 14 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जिले में अब तक कुल 7271 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वरिंदर जगत ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक कुल 1,98,288 संदिग्धों की सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है, इनमें से 1,90,877 निगेटिव रहे हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि फिलहाल गुरदासपुर सिविल अस्पताल में 1, बटाला में 1, एमएच में 27, सैंट्रल जेल के आइसोलेशन सेंटर में 1 और अन्य जिलों में 45 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 76 मरीजों को घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित 6909 मरीज बीमारी पर फतेह हासिल कर चुके हैं। इनमें से 6757 पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं, जबकि 154 मरीजों को डिसचार्ज करने के बाद घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। जिले में एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या इस समय 151 है, जबकि अब तक 211 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

