निकाय चुनाव:88 प्रत्याशियों के पर्चे रद्द, श्री हरगोबिंदपुर के सभी 57 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन ठीक पाए गए

गुरदासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 912 उम्मीदवारों ने किया था नामांकन के लिए अप्लाई

गुरदासपुर में 150 लोगों ने नामांकन दर्ज किए थे। इसमें से 22 रद्द हुए हैं। वहीं, बटाला में कुल 420 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन किया था। जांच के दौरान एसडीएम व तहसीलदार कार्यालय में 31 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन रद्द हुए हैं । अब कुल 389 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में उतरेंगे। बटाला में कुल 50 वार्ड हैं। वहीं, कादियां के 15 वार्डों पर कुल 73 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन किया था। इसमें 4 भाजपा उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन रद्द हुए हैं। अब 69 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। वहीं, श्री हरगोबिंदपुर के 11 वार्डों पर 57 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन किया था। सभी के नामांकन ठीक पाए गए हैं।

वहीं, दीनानगर के 15 वार्ड के लिए 85 नामांकन भरे गए थे। इसमें से 13 नामांकन रद्द हुए हैं। धारीवाल में 67 लोगों ने नामांकन किया था। इसमें से 10 रद्द हुए हैं। 57 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। फतेहगढ़ चूड़ियां में 60 लोगों ने नामांकन भरा था। इसमें से 8 के नामांकन रद्द हुए हैं। अब 52 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं।

दीनानगर में शिअद के 4, आप के 3, भाजपा के 2 सहित 13 नामांकन रद्द

नगर कौंसिल दीनानगर के 15 वार्ड के लिए भरे गए 85 नामांकन पत्रों की जांच पड़ताल के बाद 13 नामांकन पत्र रद्द हुए हैं। इनमें शिरोमणि अकाली दल के चार, आम आदमी पार्टी के तीन, भाजपा के दो उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्र शामिल हैं। जबकि कांग्रेस पार्टी के 4 कवरिंग उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन भी रद्द हुए हैं। रद्द हुए नामांकन पत्रों में वार्ड-10 से शिअद के सर्किल प्रधान व नगर कौंसिल के 2 बार प्रधान रह चुके विजय महाजन का नाम प्रमुख है। हालांकि उनके बेटे अंकुश महाजन द्वारा कवरिंग उम्मीदवार के रूप में भरे नामांकन पत्र सही पाए गए हैं।

पार्टी के दूसरे उम्मीदवारों में वार्ड चार से राज कुमार, वार्ड सात से पवन कुमार, वार्ड 11 से दर्शना देवी के नामांकन रद्द हुए हैं। भाजपा के वार्ड-2 से उम्मीदवार सिया शर्मा और वार्ड-7 से सुदेश कुमार, आम आदमी पार्टी के वार्ड-2 से रंजीव कुमार, वार्ड-चार से रविंदर मोहन, वार्ड सात से सूर्य भान के नामांकन रद्द हुए हैं। कांग्रेस के कवरिंग उम्मीदवारों में वार्ड-तीन से शुभ शर्मा, वार्ड-5 से नवज्योति, वार्ड 12 से सृष्टि पाल और वार्ड-15 से ममता बाबा के कागज रद्द किए गए हैं। रिटर्निंग आफिसर मनजीत सिंह ने बताया कि नामांकन पत्रों में पाई गई त्रुटियों के आधार पर ही यह नामांकन पत्र रद्द किए गए हैं। पड़ताल दौरान 13 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन रद्द करने के बाद अब 72 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में रह गए हैं। चुनाव आब्जर्वर कैप्टन करनैल सिंह डायरेक्टर लैंड रिकार्ड पंजाब भी नामांकन पत्रों की जांच प्रक्रिया का जायजा लिया।

