पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हत्या या आत्महत्या:झगड़े के बाद पत्नी ने किसी के साथ मिलकर की हत्या, नशे में लगाया फंदा, बेटी ने बताया पापा पंखे से लटके हैं

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वाहेगुरु नगर में 42 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत

गुरदासपुर के त्रिम्मो रोड पर स्थित वाहेगुरु नगर में एक 42 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत हो गई। इस संबंध में मृतक के पिता व भाई का कहना है कि मृतक की पत्नी ने रविवार की रात बलराम से झगड़ा किया और उसकी हत्या कर दी। बेटे की मौत के बारे में उन्हें जानकारी तक नहीं दी गई। वहीं सोमवार की सुबह उन्हें किसी से पता चला कि बलराम की मौत हो गई है।

उन्होंने मृतक की पत्नी पर संदेह जताया है कि उसने ही किसी के साथ मिलकर बलराम की हत्या की है। वहीं थाना सदर पुलिस ने फिलहाल 174 की कार्रवाई कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सिविल अस्पताल भेज दिया है। आगे की कार्रवाई पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद की जाएगी। मृतक की पहचान बलराम सिंह (42) पुत्र तरसेम सिंह निवासी वाहेगुरु नगर के रूप में हुई है। थाना सदर प्रभारी जतिन्दरपाल सिंह ने कहा कि शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। फिलहाल उक्त मामले में 174 की कार्रवाई की गई है। परिजनों का जो भी आरोप है, पोस्टमार्टम आने के बाद बनती कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पत्नी बोली-पति की मौत के बाद सदमे में थी, इसलिए पुलिस को जानकारी नहीं दे पाई

मृतक बलराम सिंह की पत्नी गुरप्रीत ने बताया कि जब से बलराम दुबई से लौटा था तब से वो शराब अधिक पीने लगा था। उसने बताया कि रविवार को हम दोनों बच्चों के साथ धार्मिक स्थल पर माथा टेकने गए थे। वहां कुछ ही समय बाद बलराम ने उससे घर की चाबी ली और घर चला गया। जब वह बच्चों के साथ घर लौटी तो बलराम छत पर बैठकर शराब पी रहा था।

इसके बाद वह फिर से स्कूटी लेकर घर से बाहर चला गया और रात 9 बजे नशे में धुत्त घर पहुंचे। घर आते ही वह कमरे में चला गया और दरवाजा बंद कर लिया। कुछ देर बाद उसकी बेटी ने खिड़की से अंदर देखा तो बताया कि पापा पंखे से लटक रहे हैं। उन्होंने उसी समय मोहल्ले में शोर मचाया जिसके बाद मोहल्ले के युवकों ने बलराम का शव नीचे उतारा। उसने डाक्टर को भी बुलाया, जिसने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। वहीं पुलिस को सूचना न देने के बारे पूछने पर महिला ने कहा कि वह सदमे में थी। इसलिए पुलिस को जानकारी नहीं दे पाई।

फरवरी में दुबई से लौटा था मृतक
मृतक बलराम सिंह के भाई हरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि बलराम अपनी पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ यहां रहता था। उसके पिता और वे लोग गांव तंगोशाह में रहते हैं। बलराम कारपेंटर का काम करता था और 12-13 सालों से दुबई में काम कर रहा था। फरवरी 2020 को वह घर आया था और अप्रैल में उसे वापस जाना था, लेकिन लॉकडाउन के चलते वह दुबई नहीं जा पाया और यहीं किसी की दुकान पर काम करने लगा। सोमवार की सुबह उन्हें किसी व्यक्ति का फोन आया कि बलराम ने पंखे से लटक कर आत्महत्या कर ली है।

इसके चलते वे लोग बलराम के घर पहुंचे तो उसका शव चारपाई पर पड़ा हुआ था। यहां पहुंच कर उन्हें पता चला कि बलराम की मौत तो रविवार की रात 9 बजे की हो चुकी है। उसकी पत्नी गुरप्रीत ने उन्हें या किसी अन्य रिश्तेदार को इस संबंधी कोई जानकारी नहीं दी। उलटा उसने अब तक पुलिस को भी इस संबंधी सूचना नहीं दी थी। इससे उन्हें पूरा संदेह है कि गुरप्रीत ने किसी के साथ मिलकर बलराम की हत्या की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें