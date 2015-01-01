पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सैनिटाइजर बस माननीयों के लिए:‘107 तंदुरुस्त पंजाब’ के उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम में पहुंची अरुणा चौधरी,उनके जाते ही10 मिनट बाद सैनिटाइजर मशीनें हटाईं

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • गुरदासपुर सिविल अस्पताल में था वर्चुअल उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम
  • एसएमओ का तर्क }लोग सैनिटाइजर ले जाते हैं, इसलिए हटवाईं मशीनें

सिविल अस्पताल प्रबंधन केवल दिखावे के लिए ही कोरोना से बचाव के प्रबंध करता है। इसका उदाहरण शनिवार को उस समय सामने आया, जब कैबिनेट मंत्री अरुणा चौधरी सीएम कैप्टन अमरेंद्र सिंह की ओर से प्रदेश में 107 तंदुरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्रों के वर्चुअल उद्घाटन को लेकर अस्पताल में आयोजित समारोह में भाग लेने पहुंचीं।

समारोह से पहले अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से परिसर में करीब 10 पैर से चलने वाली सैनिटाइजिंग मशीनें रख दी गईं। हालांकि इससे पहले ये मशीनें कभी भी अस्पताल में दिखाई नहीं दीं। एक बार तो मानो ऐसे लगा कि अस्पताल प्रबंधन कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर एकदम से सक्रिय हो गया है। हैरानी उस समय हुई, जब कैबिनेट मंत्री के जाते ही अस्पताल के मुलाजिमों ने सबसे पहले मशीनों पर रखे गए सैनिटाइजर हटा दिए।

8 मशीनें लगाई गई थीं, लोग बोले-दिखावा क्यों
अस्पताल प्रबंधन की तरफ से सैनिटाइजर मशीनें उठाने का मामला चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। अस्पताल में लोग ये कहते सुनाई दिए कि ऐसे दिखावा करने का क्या औचित्य है। वहीं एसएमओ डॉ. चेतना ने कहा कि अस्पताल में आने वाले लोग सैनिटाइजिंग मशीनों से छेड़छाड़ और सैनिटाइजर उठा लेते हैं। इसलिए समागम के बाद सैनिटाइजर हटा दिए गए थे।

107 तंदुरुस्त पंजाब से घर-घर पहुंचेंगी सेवाएं : चौधरी
समागम के दौरान मंत्री अरुणा चौधरी ने कहा कि सीएम ने कुल 107 हेल्थ वैलनेस सेंटरों का वर्चुअल ढंग से उद्घाटन किया है। इन केंद्रों का उद्देश्य जहां बीमारी से बचाव के उपाय करना है, वहीं लोगों के घरों तक सेहत सुविधाएं पहुंचाना है। उप केंद्रों पर पहले जहां जच्चा-बच्चा सेहत व टीकाकरण की सुविधा दी जा रही थी, वहीं अब संचारी व गैर संचारी रोगों, स्कूल हेल्थ एजुकेशन और इलाज की सुविधा भी हेल्थ वैलनेस सेंटरों में मिलेगी। मंत्री अरुणा चौधरी ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के दौरान शानदार काम करने के लिए सेहत विभाग के मुलाजिम प्रशंसा के पात्र हैं। यहां विधायक बरिंदरमीत सिंह पाहड़ा एसडीएम बलबीर राज, सहायक सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अरविंद महाजन, डॉ. विजय कुमार, एसएमओ डॉ. चेतना आदि मौजूद थे।

