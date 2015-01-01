पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सीबीएसई ने सीटीईटी परीक्षा सेंटर बदलने की दी सुविधा, 16 तक कर सकते हैं आवेदन

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
अब सीबीएसई की ओर से आयोजित की जाने वाली सीटीईटी (सेंट्रल टीचिंग एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट) की परीक्षा का केंद्र बदला जा सकेगा। बोर्ड की ओर से इसका विकल्प दिया गया है। परीक्षा में बैठने वाले ctet.nic.in पर परीक्षा केंद्र को बदल सकेंगे। इसके लिए 16 नवंबर तक का समय दिया गया है। बोर्ड का कहना है कि कोरोना के कारण कई परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा केंद्र बदलने के लिए संपर्क किया था।

इसे देखते हुए बोर्ड की ओर से उन्हें यह विकल्प दिया गया है। ज्ञात रहे कि सीटीईटी की परीक्षा का आयोजन विभिन्न केंद्रों पर 31 जनवरी को किया जाना है। इससे पहले यह परीक्षा 5 जुलाई को आयोजित की जानी थी, लेकिन कोरोना की महामारी के कारण इसका समय बदलना पड़ा था। बोर्ड का कहना है कि परीक्षार्थियों को चुने गए शहरों में परीक्षा केंद्र अलॉट करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा यह प्रयास होगा कि परीक्षा केंद्र उनके घरों के आस-पास ही अलॉट किए जाएं।

135 शहरों में होगी परीक्षा
कोरोना की महामारी के कारण इस बार परीक्षा केंद्रों की संख्या में भी वृद्धि की गई है। पहले इस परीक्षा के लिए 112 केंद्र बनाए गए थे, इनकी संख्या बढ़ाकर अब 135 कर दी गई है। परीक्षा केंद्रों की सूची सीटीईटी की वेबसाइट ctet.nic.in पर देखी जा सकती है। ज्ञात रहे कि सीटीईटी की परीक्षा साल में दो बार होती है। टेस्ट पास करने वाले परीक्षार्थी नवोदय, केंद्रीय और दूसरे स्कूलों में टीचर के तौर पर भर्ती हो सकते हैं।

ज्ञान को परखना उद्देश्य
सीटीईटी परीक्षा का मुख्य उद्देश्य बच्चों को बेहतर शिक्षा उपलब्ध कराना है। इसके लिए टीचरों को शिक्षा के मापदंडों पर खरा उतरना होता है। परीक्षा का उद्देश्य टीचरों के मानसिक और व्यवहारिक ज्ञान को परखना होता है, इसके द्वारा यह पता चल सके कि वे आने वाली पीढ़ी को सही शिक्षा दे सकते हैं।

