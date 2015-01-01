पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अचीवर्स लाइव प्रोग्राम:बड़े सपनों को पूरा करने के लिए कड़ा परिश्रम जारी रखें : शोभित

गुरदासपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • डॉक्टर व विद्यार्थियों ने साझा किए अनुभव

अचीवर्स प्रोग्राम-स्टोरीज ऑफ दि चैंपियन ऑफ गुरदासपुर के 18वें एडिशन में गुरदासपुर के अचीवर्स ने जिलावासियों संग अपनी मेहनत और लगन से प्राप्त उपलब्धियों का तजुर्बा साझा किया। ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम में सहकारिता व जेल मंत्री सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा ने मुख्यातिथि के रूप में हाजिरी भरी। वीसी के दौरान मंत्री रंधावा ने कहा कि अचीवर्स प्रोग्राम युवा पीढ़ी को आगे बढ़ने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने में कारगर साबित होगा

और अचीवर्स से काफी कुछ सीखने को मिलेगा। उधर, डीसी मोहम्मद इश्फाक ने बताया कि मिनी सचिवालय (डिप्टी कमिश्नर कार्यालय) में बड़ी चार डिजिटल स्क्रीनें लगाई गई हैं, जिसमें जिले के शहीदों, अचीवर्स, जिले का मुख्य स्मारक और विकास प्रोजेक्ट संबंधी जानकारी प्रदान की गई है। जल्द ही अचीवर्स की बुकलेट तैयार की जाएगी। इसके अलावा जिले के जरूरतमंद व होनहार विद्यार्थी, जो पढ़ाई, खेलों व अन्य क्षेत्रों में

आगे बढ़ना चाहते हैं, उनकी वित्तीय सहायता के लिए सोसायटी का गठन भी किया जाएगा। लाइव प्रोग्राम में पहले अचीवर्स डॉ. हरजिंदर सिंह बेदी निवासी गाहलड़ी (दीनानगर) ने बताया कि उन्होंने प्राथमिक शिक्षा अकाल एकेडमी बरियाल लहरी से की। पंजाब इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस जालंधर से एमबीबीएस पास की। साल 2019 में सिविल परीक्षा पास की और अब मंसूरी में ट्रेनिंग कर रहे हैं। उन्हें बहुत गर्व महसूस हो

रहा है कि उन्हें जिलावासियों के साथ रूबरू होने का अवसर मिला। इसी प्रकार सुवंश महाजन (दीनानगर) ने बताया कि उसने 10वीं कक्षा लिटिल फ्लावर कॉन्वेंट स्कूल दीनानगर से 96 फीसदी अंकों के साथ पास की। 12वीं कक्षा श्री गुरु हरकृष्ण इंटरनेशनल स्कूल गुरदासपुर से 95 फीसदी अंकों के साथ उत्तीर्ण की। साल 2020 में जेईई मेन परीक्षा में 99.07 फीसदी अंक हासिल किए हैं। अब रुढ़की में आईआईटी (बीटेक इन सिविल इंजीनयिरिंग) कर रहा है। उन्होंने संदेश दिया कि मेहनत, लगन और दृढ़ इरादे से हर मंजिल प्राप्त की जा सकती है, इसलिए लगातार मेहनत करते रहें।

