कोरोना नियमों का उल्लंघन:कोरोना; अब तक 15,013 चालान, 70 लाख 69 हजार जुर्माना

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मास्क न पहनने के 13422, सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर थूकने के 864 और सोशल डिस्टेंस न रखने पर 718 चालान

कोरोना को लेकर जारी नियमों का पालन न करने वालों के खिलाफ जिला पुलिस ने विशेष अभियान छेड़ रखा है। इसके तहत लगातार चालान काटे जा रहे हैं, लेकिन लोग अब भी सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे। जिला पुलिस की ओर से 21 मई से 20 नवंबर तक मास्क न पहनने वाले लोगों के 13,422 चालान काटे गए हैं, इनमें 62 लाख 72 हजार 300 रुपए जुर्माना वसूल किया गया है।

सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर थूकने के 864 चालान काटकर 3 लाख 74 हजार 400 रुपए और सोशल डिस्टेंस का उल्लंघन करने वालों के 718 चालान काटकर 4 लाख 5 हजार रुपए जुर्माना किया गया है। इसके अलावा होम क्वारेंटाइन का उल्लंघन करने वाले 9 लोगों के चालान कर 18 हजार रुपए जुर्माना किया जा चुका है। एसएसपी डॉ. राजिंदर सिंह सोहल ने बताया कि कुल 15,013 चालान काटकर 70 लाख 69 हजार 700 रुपए का जुर्माना किया गया है।

वाहन चालकों के 13,651 चालान
एसएसपी ने बताया कि जिले में वाहन चलाते समय नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ भी ट्रैफिक पुलिस सख्ती दिखा रही है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने इस समय के दौरान दोपहिया वाहन चालकों के 13291, चौपहिया वाहन चालकों के 98 चालान काटे हैं। इसके अलावा 262 वाहनों को इंपाउंड किया गया है। अब तक कुल 13 हजार 651 चालान काटे जा चुके हैं।

लोग प्रशासन का करें सहयोग
एसएसपी ने जिले के लोगों को प्रशासन के साथ सहयोग करते हुए सभी हिदायतों का पालन करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए और भी जागरूक होने की जरूरत है। मास्क लाजिमी तौर पर पहना जाए, सोशल डिस्टेंस मेनटेन रखा जाए और हाथों को साफ रखना जरूरी है। कोरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। सावधानी बरत कर ही कोरोना से बचाव किया जा सकता है।

कोरोना के 12 नए मरीज आए सामने
शनिवार को जिले में 12 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आए हैं। जिले में अब तक कुल 7245 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वरिंदर जगत ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक कुल 1,97,643 संदिग्धों की सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है, इसमें से 1,84,044 निगेटिव रहे हैं। आरटीपीसीआर में 3726, ट्रूनेट पर 86, एंटीजन टैस्ट में 2542 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए जा चुके हैं, जबकि 891 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की सैंपलिंग अन्य जिलों में हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि फिलहाल एमएच में 53, सेंट्रल जेल के आइसोलेशन सेंटर में 1 और अन्य जिलों में 41 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 87 मरीजों को घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित 6854 मरीज बीमारी पर फतेह हासिल कर चुके हैं। इनमें से 6732 पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं, जबकि 122 मरीजों को डिसचार्ज करने के बाद घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। जिले में एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या इस समय 182 है, जबकि अब तक 209 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

