पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रेरित:गांव में वाटर वर्कर्स लगाने के लिए डीसी ने लोगों से विचार किए साझा

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डीसी मोहम्मद इश्फाक ने दीनानगर विधानसभा हलके के गांव अवांखा का दौरा किया और गांव में जल सप्लाई व सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट संबंधी गांववासियों संग बातचीत की। इस दौरान डीसी ने नए वाटर वर्कर्स लगाने संबंधी बात की और कहा कि इस कार्य के लिए गांव के सहयोग की बहुत जरूरत है। उन्होंने गांववासियों को नए वाटर वर्कर्स लगाने हित अपनी तरफ से बनता हिस्सा (शेयर) डालने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस पर गांववासियों ने डीसी को आश्वासन दिलाया कि अपनी तरफ से बनता शेयर जमा कराएंगे। मौके पर करीब 38 हजार रुपए का शेयर एकत्र हुआ। इसके बाद गांव में पेंडिंग शौचालय और सामूहिक पखाने बनाने हित

गांववासियों से विचार चर्चा की गई।उधर, डीसी ने सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट पर बात करते हुए बताया कि गीले कूड़े को कंपोस्ट करने हित पिट्स बनाए जाएं और गिले/सुखे कूड़े को अलग-अलग ड्रमों में एकत्र किया जाए। शहरों में गीले कूड़े को कंपोस्ट करने हिट पिट्स बनाने के साथ विभिन्न मोहल्लों में ड्रम लगाए जाएं ताकि लोग अलग-अलग गीला/सूखा कूड़ा पाया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि हर गांववासी अपने घर का गीला-सूखा कूड़ा

विभिन्न डस्टबिन में एकत्र करें। गीले कूड़े से कंपोस्ट कर उसकी खाद तैयार की जा रही है, जबकि सूखे कूड़े को आसानी से रीसाइकिल किया जा सकेगा। गीले कूड़े की वहीं खाद बन जाएगी, जबकि सूखे कूड़े को बेचा जा सकेगा। इस मौके पर एसडीएम दीनानगर बलबीर राज, नायब तहसीलदार मनजीत सिंह, एसई वाटर सप्लाई व सेनिटेशन नरिंदर सिंह, एक्सईएन लवदीप सिंह, बीडीपीओ तेजिंदरपाल सिंह, एसडीओ कंवरजीत रत्तड़ा और पुरुषोत्तम सिंह हुंदल आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें