कोरोना:मौत का आंकड़ा 200 पहुंचा, कोरोना से एक की मौत, 12 नए संक्रमित मिले

गुरदासपुर2 घंटे पहले
जिले में मंगलवार को कोरोना से संक्रमित एक मरीज ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। इसके साथ ही जिले में कोरोना के कारण मौतों का आंकड़ा 200 पर जा पहुंचा है। मंगलवार को 12 नए मामले भी सामने आए हैं, इसके चलते अब तक पॉजिटिव पाए गए मरीजों की संख्या अब 6928 पर जा पहुंची है। फिलहाल 1264 संदिग्धों की रिपोर्ट आना अभी बाकी है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वरिंदर जगत ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक कुल 1,70,818 संदिग्धों की सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है, इसमें से 163456 निगेटिव रहे हैं। आरटीपीसीआर में 3539, ट्रूनेट पर 80, एंटीजन टैस्ट में 2477 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए जा चुके हैं, जबकि 832 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की सैंपलिंग अन्य जिलों में हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि एमएच में 3 और अन्य जिलों में 59 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 83 मरीजों को घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है।

कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित 6583 मरीज बीमारी पर फतेह हासिल कर चुके हैं। इनमें से 6488 पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं, जबकि 95 मरीजों को डिसचार्ज करने के बाद घरों में एकांतवास किया गया है। जिले में एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या 145 है, जबकि अब तक 200 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

26 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए

एसएमओ डॉ.निरंकार सिंह की अध्यक्षता में सेहत विभाग की टीम ने कादियां के भाटिया अस्पताल में कोरोना सैंपलिंग की। इस दौरान 26 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए। भाटिया अस्पताल कादियां के मालिक डॉ.बलचरनजीत सिंह भाटिया और समूह स्टाफ ने सेहत विभाग का पूरा सहयोग किया। यहां एलटी रमनदीप कौर, सीएचओ अंजली, सीएचओ रणजीत कौर, गुरप्रीत कौर, नीलम कुमारी, सतपाल सिंह, लखबीर सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

