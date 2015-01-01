पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिष्टमंडल:जेई को पेश आ रही मुश्किलों के हल के लिए शिष्टमंडल उपमुख्य इंजीनियर से मिला

गुरदासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • जेई के मसलों के निवारण के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास करने का मिला आश्वासन

कौंसिल ऑफ जूनियर इंजीनियर्स पीएसईबी के डेपुटेशन ने जेई काे पेश आती मुश्किलों के हल हेतु उपमुख्य इंजीनियर हलका गुरदासपुर इंजीनियर रमेश कुमार सरंगल से मुलाकात की। मीटिंग में इंजीनियर सरंगल ने कोविड-19 के दौरान समूह जेई द्वारा निर्विघ्न बिजली सुविधाएं बहाल रखने की प्रशंसा की। साथ ही जेई को बिजली चोरी रोकने और खपतकारों को उम्दा सेवाएं देने के लिए प्रति प्रेरित किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि जेई अपने किए कार्यों का ब्योरा जल्द तैयार कर मंडल दफ्तरों से सर्टिफिकेट प्राप्त करें। उधर, तेल चोरी के साथ ट्रांसफॉर्मर संबंधी मुख्य इंजीनियर द्वारा डायरेक्टर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन को पत्र लिख दिया गया है। उधर, समूह एक्सईएन संबंधित एसएसपी को पत्र लिखें। सामान की कमी पर उन्होंने बताया कि खरीद की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। जल्द स्टोरों में सामान उपलब्ध होगा, जबकि कोई भी वर्कर ऑर्डर पेंडिंग नहीं है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने बताया कि दफ्तरों की बिल्डिंगों की मरम्मत संबंधी ग्रांट मंजूर हो गई है और प्रक्रिया चालू है, जल्द ही रिपेयर का काम शुरू होगा। अंत में इंजीनियर डेपुटेशन को आश्वासन दिलाया कि जेई की

मुश्किलों के हल के प्रति सर्कल दफ्तर पूरी तरह संजीदा है और मसलों के निवारण के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास किए जाएंगे। वहीं, शेष मांगों संबंधी मौके पर ही हिदायत जारी की गई। मीटिंग में एक्सईएन इंजीनियर दीपक कुमार, सर्कल सुपरिटेंडेंट रवेल सिंह सहायपुर, सीनियर स्टेनोग्राफर दलीप कुमार के अलावा संगठन की तरफ से जिलाध्यक्ष दिलबाग सिंह भुंबली, जनरल सचिव इंजीनियर विमल कुमार, सीनियर उपाध्यक्ष इंजीनियर जतिंदर शर्मा, उपाध्यक्ष इंजीनियर कुलबीर सिंह, गुरदास नंगल प्रधान इंजीनियर गुरमीत सिंह, सचिव इंजीनियर रजत शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

