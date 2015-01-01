पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा विभाग:शिक्षा विभाग ने कम किया 6वीं से 8वीं तक का सिलेबस

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोविड-19 के चलते स्कूल पिछले लंबे समय से बंद हैं। स्टूडेंट्स को राहत देते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने अब छठी से आठवीं तक का सिलेबल कम कर दिया है ताकि बच्चे आसानी से परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर सकें। नए सिलेबस को टीचरों और बच्चों की सुविधा के लिए विभाग की वेबसाइट www.ssapunjab.org पर अपलोड किया जा रहा है।

छठी कक्षा के मैथ के सिलेबस से 1.3, 2.3, 3.5, 7.2, 7.3, 8.1, 5.1, 5.4, 5.5, 5.7, 5.8, 11.1, 11.2, 11.4, 11.5, 14.1, 14.3 और 14.4 प्रश्नावली हटाई गई है। इसी तरह से सातवीं कक्षा का 4.1, 4.4, 6.5, 12.4, 10.1, 7.2 और 11.2 चेप्टर हटाया गया है। इसके अलावा आठवीं कक्षा का 16.1, 12.2, 8.3, 15.1, 15.2, 9.2, 10.1, 10.2 और 11.2 प्रश्नावली हटाई गई है।

साइंस के हटाए गए चैप्टर|छठी का साइंस रेशों से कपड़ों तक, वस्तुओं के समूह बनाना, पानी, साडे चारे पासे हवा, सातवीं का मिट्‌टी में पोशकों की फिर से पूर्ति किस तरह होती है, सर्दियों व गर्मियों में हमारे पहनने वाले कपड़ों की किस्में, कृस्टलीकरण या रवे बनाना, मौसम जलवायु और जलवायु के अनुसार जंतुओं में अनुकूलन, फल व बीज का विकास, दूरी समय ग्राफ, बिजली घंटी, सूर्य का प्रकाश सफेद का रंगीन, पानी का आवंटन, प्रबंध, आपकी भूमिका और पौधों पर जल की कमी का प्रभाव टॉपिक हटा दिए गए हैं। इसी तरह से आठवीं कक्षा के साइंस के सिलेबस से रेशे व प्लास्टिक, धात व आधात के रासायनिक गुण, तारे व सूरज परिवार, बलने-जलने की किस्में, बालण योग्यता, तरल रगड़, हमारी आंखों की संरचना क्या है, आंखों की देखभाल, कमजोर आंखों वाले लोग पढ़ लिख सकते हैं, ब्रेल पद्धति क्या है, हम धुनी को अपने कानों से सुनते हैं, शोर व संगीत, ध्वनि प्रदूषण और कुछ प्राकृतिक घटनाएं टॉपिक हटा दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें