जाम का समाधान:लाइब्रेरी चौक, बीज और मछली मार्केट से मेन बाजार को जाने वाले रास्तों पर चौपहिया वाहनों की एंट्री बैन

गुरदासपुर35 मिनट पहले
  • गुरदासपुर के मेन बाजार में वाहन लेकर
  • दीवाली तक रहेगी रोक
  • नेहरू पार्क में फ्री पार्किंग, दुकानदार दुकानों के बाहर न रखें सामान

त्योहारों के चलते मेन बाजार में लगने वाली भीड़ से बचने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने योजनाबंदी कर ली है। इसके तहत मेन बाजार की तरफ जाने वाले चौपहिया वाहनों की एंट्री बंद कर दी गई है। इसके लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस की ओर से 3 तरफ से बेरिकेडिंग की गई है। अब अगर आप चौपहिया वाहन लेकर लाइब्रेरी चौक, बीज मार्केट और मछली मार्केट की तरफ से मेन बाजार की तरफ जाना चाहते हैं तो आपको एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस की ओर से यह इंतजाम दीवाली तक के लिए किया गया है, ताकि बाजारों में जाम न लगने पाए। ज्ञात रहे कि त्योहारों को लेकर इन दिनों बाजारों में काफी भीड़ है। लोगों के चौपहिया वाहन लेकर मेन बाजार की तरफ जाने से जाम की स्थिति पैदा हो जाती थी। इससे निपटने के लिए ट्रैफिक ने बेरिकेडिंग कर स्थिति को संभालने का प्रयास किया है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के एसआई राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि चौपहिया वाहनों की मेन बाजार की तरफ एंट्री बैन कर दी गई है। यह सिलसिला दीवाली तक चलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर कोई चौपहिया वाहन नो एंट्री में घुसने का प्रयास करता है, तो उसका चालान काटा जाएगा।

15 दिन में 700 चालान ; नियम तोड़ने वालों पर सख्ती की जा रही
ट्रैफिक पुलिस के एसआई राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि नियम तोड़ने वाले वाहन चालकों के खिलाफ लगातार कार्रवाई की जा रही है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस की ओर से पिछले 15 दिनों में नियमों की अवहेलना करने वाले करीब 700 वाहनों का चालान किया गया है। त्योहारों के सीजन के मद्देनजर ट्रैफिक पुलिस लोगों की सुविधा के लिए तमाम प्रयास कर रही है। उन्होंने वाहन चालकों को वाहन चलाते समय कागजात साथ रखने और नियमों का पालन करने की अपील की है ताकि किसी भी तरह की परेशानी से बचा जा सके। इसलिए वाहन चालते समय सारे नियमों का पालन करें।

नेहरू पार्क की पार्किंग में खड़े करें वाहन
ट्रैफिक पुलिस के एएसआई अजय कुमार ने बताया कि अगर कोई चौपहिया वाहन लेकर बाजार आना चाहता है, तो वह नेहरू पार्क की फ्री पार्किंग में अपना वाहन खड़ा कर सकता है। अगर कोई वाहन सड़कों के किनारों पर खड़ा पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसकी जिम्मेदारी वाहन चालक की रहेगी। बेतरतीब खड़े वाहनों को टो भी किया जा सकता है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने शहर के दुकानदारों को अपील की है कि वे अपना सामान दुकानों के बाहर न लगाएं। ऐसा करने की स्थिति में उनका सामान जब्त किया जा सकता है। दुकानों के बाहर सामान लगाने से जाम की स्थिति पैदा हो जाती है, जिससे सभी को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। इसलिए दुकानदार अपना सामान दुकानों के अंदर ही रखें ताकि किसी को कोई दिक्कत न झेलनी पड़े।

