कलानौर में कांग्रेस की रोष रैली:केंद्र की नीतियों से समाज का हर वर्ग होगा प्रभावित : जाखड़

गुरदासपुर2 घंटे पहले
केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से पास किए गए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में कांग्रेस की तरफ से कलानौर स्थित पैलेस में वीरवार को रोष रैली की गई। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रधान सुनील जाखड़ विशेष तौर पर पहुंचे। रैली के दौरान कांग्रेस प्रदेश प्रधान सुनील जाखड़ ने केंद्र की नीतियों से केवल किसान ही नहीं, समाज का हर वर्ग प्रभावित होगा। केंद्र ने पंजाब को देहाती विकास फंड से मिलते 1050 करोड़ रुपए रोककर साबित कर दिया है कि वह पंजाब की आर्थिक नाकेबंदी कर रही है। रैली के दौरान विधायक बरिंदरमीत सिंह पाहड़ा ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार किसानों को खत्म करना चाहती है।

किसान केंद्र को कभी भी माफ नहीं करेंगे। कैबिनेट मंत्री अरुणा चौधरी ने कहा कि शिअद खुद केंद्र के कृषि कानूनों की 10 दिन तक तारीफ करता रहा, जब उसे पता चला कि किसान इनके खिलाफ एकजुट हो गए हैं तो मजबूरन उसे भाजपा के साथ गठबंधन तोड़ना पड़ा। यहां लेबरसैल के चेयरमैन गुरमीत सिंह पाहड़ा, मिल्क प्लांट गुरदासपुर के चेयरमैन एडवोकेट बलजीत सिंह पाहड़ा, यूथ कांग्रेस के प्रदेश महासचिव केपीएस पाहड़ा, इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन रंजू शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

