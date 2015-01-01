पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:किसानों ने रेलवे प्लेटफार्म से धरना उठाकर पार्किंग में लगाया, बोले-केंद्र की पंजाब विरोधी नीतियां जगजाहिर

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
केंद्र सरकार के खेती बिलों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म पर धरने पर बैठे किसान शुक्रवार को वहां से हटकर पार्किंग में जा बैठे। इस दौरान वक्ताओं ने कहा कि अब रेलवे ट्रेक और प्लेटफार्म खाली कर दिए गए हैं. लेकिन अब भी यदि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा मालगाड़ियां न चलाई गईं तो मोदी सरकार की पंजाब विरोधी नीतियां जगजाहिर हो जाएंगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि किसान संगठन 20 नवंबर को मीटिंग कर अगली रणनीति बनाएंगे। धरने को संबोधित करते हुए मक्खन सिंह कुहाड़, जसबीर सिंह कत्तोवाल, बलबीर सिंह रंधावा, गुरदीप सिंह, एसपी सिंह गौसल, कंवलदीप सिंह पिंडोरी आदि नेताओं ने कहा कि खेती विरोधी काले कानूनों और बिजली संशोधन बिल 2020 को रद्द कराने तक संघर्ष जारी रहेगा। वहीं, 26 और 27 नवंबर को सारा देश दिल्ली का घेराव करेगा। यहां अमरजीत सिंह सैनी, अश्वनी कुमार, कपूर सिंह, संतोख सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह, अवतार सिंह, कर्म सिंह आदि ने संबोधित किया।

