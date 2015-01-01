पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • Gurdaspur
  • Farmers Sitting On Dharna For A Quarter Of A Month In Protest Against The Agriculture Laws Of The Center Said If The Problem Is Not Solved, We Will Celebrate Black Diwali

विरोध:केंद्र के कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में सवा महीने से धरने पर बैठे किसान बोले- समस्या का किया जाए हल नहीं तो मनाएंगे काली दिवाली

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से पास किए गए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान करीब सवा महीने से धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं, लेकिन केंद्र ने अभी तक उनकी मांगें मानने को लेकर कोई प्रयास शुरू नहीं किया है। रेलवे स्टेशन की पार्किंग में धरने पर बैठे किसानों को संबोधित करते जसबीर सिंह कत्तोवाल, मक्खन सिंह कोहाड़, तिरलोक सिंह बहरामपुर, गुरदीप सिंह मुस्तफाबाद, कश्मीर सिंह, गुलजार सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह, बलबीर सिंह रंधावा, अजीत सिंह, कर्म सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह भोजराज, एसपी सिंह गौसल आदि ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार किसानों के रेलवे ट्रैक और प्लेटफार्म खाली करने के बावजूद मालगाड़ियों को न चलाकर पंजाब की आर्थिकता को तबाह करना चाहती है।

किसान नेताओं ने मांग की है कि दिवाली से पहले किसान मसले हल किए जाएं और किसानों को काली दीवाली मनाने पर विवश न किया जाए। नेताओं ने कहा कि मांगें न माने जाने की सूरत में 26-27 नवंबर को दिल्ली का घेराव किया जाएगा। यहां गुरप्रीत सिंह, कपूर सिंह, सुभाष कैरे, हरचरण सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह, बलबीर सिंह, संतोख सिंह, रघबीर सिंह, अवतार सिंह, स्वर्णदास, बलबीर सिंह, मोहन सिंह, बाबा कंवलजीत सिंह, अमरीक सिंह, गुरदीप सिंह, सुरिंदर सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, अमरजीत सैनी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें