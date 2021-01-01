पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूख हड़ताल:कृषि कानूनों को लेकर भूख हड़ताल करेंगे किसान

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
रेलवे स्टेशन गुरदासपुर में किसानी आंदोलन अधीन चल ही डेली की भूख हड़ताल शुक्रवार को भी हड़ताल जारी रही। इस दौरान किसान संगठनों के नेताओं की मीटिंग अजीत सिंह ठक्करसंधू की अध्यक्षता में हुई। मीटिंग में किसान नेताओं ने सियासी साजिश तहत उपद्रवियों की तरफ से भड़काऊ भाषण देकर लाल किले में हिंसा भड़काने की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा की। मीटिंग में फैसला लिया गया कि इस सबके बावजूद पूरे अमन के साथ संघर्ष जारी रखा जाएगा। उधर, 30 जनवरी से ही ट्रॉलियों-गाड़ियों के काफिले दिल्ली की तरफ भेजने का फैसला लिया है। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि 30 जनवरी को रेलवे स्टेशन के पक्के मोर्चे पर महात्मा गांधी की

याद में सामूहिक भूख हड़ताल की जाएगी। यहां जम्हूरी किसान सभा से सुरजन सिंह, हरबंस लाल, मंगल सिंह, कुनण सिंह, तरसेम पाल, नरिंदर सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह भागोकावां, अमरजीत शास्त्री, विजय सोहल, गुरदयाल सिंह सोहल, अमर क्रांति, अजीत सिंह हुंदल, मक्खन कुहाड़, गुरदीप सिंह, पलविंदर सिंह, अविनाश सिंह, सुरिंदर धारीवाल, प्यारा सिंह, रंजन वफा, जसवंत सिंह पाहड़ा, गुरदीप सिंह भंगू, करनैल सिंह, लखविंदर सिंह सोहल, मलकीयत सिंह, शीतल सिंह, जोगिंदर पाल लेहल, महिंदर सिंह, हीरा सिंह सैनी, निशान सिंह, दरबारा सिंह, बलबीर सिंह मौजूद रहे।

