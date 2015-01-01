पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:प्रदेश स्तरीय कैंप में 44 दिव्यांगाें को लगाए फ्री कृत्रिम अंग

  • श्री सत्य साईं बाबा के जन्मदिवस पर गोल्डन ग्रुप अाॅफ इंस्टीट्यूट और श्री सत्य साईं सेवा समिति ने करवाया आयोजन

गोल्डन ग्रुप ऑफ इंस्टीट्यूट और श्री सत्य साईं सेवा समिति की ओर से श्री सत्य साईं बाबा के 95वें जन्मदिवस को समर्पित गोल्डन सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल हनुमान चौक में निशुल्क राज्य स्तरीय विकलांग कैंप का आयोजन किया गया।

कैंप में बतौर मुख्य मेहमान कैबिनेट मंत्री पंजाब तृप्त राजिंदर सिंह बाजवा शामिल हुए, जबकि कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता विधायक बरिंदरमीत सिंह पाहड़ा व डीसी मोहम्मद इशफाक ने की। इस दौरान एसडीएम बलबीर राज सिंह भी मौजूद रहे।

इनके अलावा श्री सत्य साईं सेवा संगठन पंजाब के प्रधान मनिंदर सिंह, एडवोकेट बलजीत सिंह पाहड़ा, रमेश सारंगल एसई बिजली बोर्ड, डिप्टी डायरेक्टर डॉ. शाम सिंह, रंजू शर्मा चेयरमैन इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट, तहसीलदार अरविंद सलवान, रवेल सिंह, जेएस ठाकुर, रणबीर, जतिंदर गुप्ता, डॉ. गुरदेव, इंजी. संदीप, हीरा अरोड़ा, प्रेम खोसला, इंद्रजीत सिंह बाजवा, अशोक पुरी, डीएसपी सुखपाल सिंह, थाना प्रभारी जबरजीत सिंह, सुमित महाजन, राकेश ज्योति, दीदार सिंह, एमसी सुधीर महाजन आदि मौजूद रहे।

गोल्डन ग्रुप के चेयरमैन डॉ. मोहित महाजन ने सभी का स्वागत किया। इसके बाद अतिथियों ने 44 दिव्यांगों को लगाए जाने वाले निशुल्क कृत्रिम अंगों का डॉक्टरों व टेक्नीशियनों की भारत विकास परिषद लुधियाना से आई टीम के साथ निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान सभी ने गोल्डन ग्रुप के चेयरमैन और श्री सत्य साईं सेवा समिति के देव कार्य की प्रशंसा की।

इसके बाद अतिथियों ने बाबा के भजन कार्यक्रम में भाग लिया और दीप प्रज्जवलित करने की रस्म भी अदा की। विधायक पाहड़ा ने कहा कि वह इस प्रकार के कार्यक्रम में भाग लेकर गौरवान्वित महसूस करते हैं। मंत्री बाजवा ने कहा कि अब तक 25 कैंपों में 2709 लोगों को बनावटी अंग फ्री लगाने का कार्य प्रशंसनीय है। सभी दिव्यांगों को कृत्रिम अंग लगाकर पंडाल में लाया गया और उन्हें गर्म कंबल भी भेंट किए गए।

