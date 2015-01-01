पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद आ गई:गुरदासपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर यूरिया लेकर पहुंची मालगाड़ी, 20 बोगियों से उतारी 24 हजार बोरियां

  • अनलोडिंग शुरू, ट्रकों से पहुंचाई जा रही खाद, पैसेंजर ट्रेनें नहीं चली
  • 10 दिसंबर तक मांगें नहीं मानी तो फिर रोकेंगे ट्रैक

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान संगठनों के रेल रोको आंदोलन के चलते रेलवे की ओर से मालगाड़ियों व पेसेंजर ट्रेनों का आवागमन बंद कर दिया गया था। अब किसान संगठनों ने 10 दिसंबर तक सभी ट्रेनों के आवागमन को लेकर ट्रैक खाली कर दिए हैैं।

गुरदासपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर करीब 2 माह के इंतजार के बाद मंगलवार को पहली मालगाड़ी गुजरात से खाद लेकर पहुंची है। इसके साथ ही खाद को लेकर किसानों का लंबा इंतजार भी खत्म हो गया है। रेलवे स्टेशन के अधिकारियों के अनुसार खाद से भरी एक और मालगाड़ी देर रात गुरदासपुर पहुंचेगी।

मंगलवार को पहुंची मालगाड़ी की 20 बोगियों में खाद की करीब 24 हजार बोरियां आई हैं। खाद से भरी ट्रेन पहुंचते ही इसकी अनलोडिंग का काम भी तेजी से शुरू हो गया है। इस खाद को ट्रकों में भरकर तय स्थानों पर पहुंचाया जा रहा है। उधर, मालगाड़ियां पहुंचने का सिलसिला तो शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन फिलहाल पैसेंजर ट्रेनें नहीं पहुंचेंगी। इसके चलते गुरदासपुर रेलवे स्टेशन से जाने वाले यात्रियों को अभी कोई सुविधा मिलने की संभावना नहीं है।

रेलवे स्टेशन अधिकारी बोले-लंबे रूट की ट्रेनें चलेंगी
रेलवे स्टेशन के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि विभाग की ओर से फिलहाल कुछ लांग रूट ट्रेनें ही चलाई गई हैं। इसलिए अभी डीएमयू या अन्य छोटे रूट की पैसेंजर ट्रेनें नहीं चलेंगी। आने वाले दिनों में विभाग की तरफ से जैसे निर्देश जारी किए जाएंगे, उसके हिसाब से ट्रेनें चलाई जाएंगी। फिलहाल गुरदासपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर मालगाड़ियों का आवागमन शुरू हो गया है।

किसानों की तरफ से पैसेंजर और मालगाड़ियों को मिली है हरी झंडी
उधर, रेलवे स्टेशन की पार्किंग में धरने पर बैठे किसानों की तरफ से पैसेंजर और मालगाड़ियां चलाने को हरी झंडी दी जा चुकी है। किसान नेताओं का कहना है कि विभिन्न संगठनों के नेताओं की बैठक के बाद 10 दिसंबर तक ट्रेनें चलाने की अनुमति दी गई है। अगर इसके बाद भी उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी जाती तो फिर से रेल यातायात को रोका जा सकता है। खैर, फिलहाल मालगाड़ियों का चक्का घूमने से आवश्यक वस्तुओं का आवागमन शुरू हो गया है।

इधर...किसान बोले-दिल्ली जाने से रोका गया तो हाईवे करेंगे जाम

गुरदासपुर|केंद्र सरकार के खेती बिलों के विरोध में रेलवे स्टेशन की पार्किंग में चल रहा किसानों का धरना मंगलवार को 55वें दिन में पहुंच गया है। किसान नेताओं ने बताया कि ट्रेनें चलाने की इजाजत के बाद मंगलवार को ट्रेनों का आवागमन शुरू हो गया है।

धरने को संबोधित करते एसपी सिंह गौसल, मक्खन सिंह कोहाड़, सुखदेव सिंह, कपूर सिंह, लखविंदर सिंह, कर्म सिंह, सुरिंदरपाल, पलविंदर सिंह आदि ने केंद्र सरकार को चेतावनी दी कि अगर 26-27 को दिल्ली के घेराव के एक्शन से किसानों को रोका गया, तो इसके गंभीर परिणाम भुगतने पड़ेंगे। ऐसा होने की स्थिति में किसान दिल्ली की तरफ जाने वाले सभी हाईवे पक्के तौर पर जाम कर देंगे। यहां डॉ. सोमराज, कुलबीर सिंह, तस्वीर सिंह, निर्मल सिंह, बलबीर सिंह, महिंदर सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

