पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डिजिटल कानूनी साक्षरता मुहिम:‘टेली लॉ’ के जरिए फ्री कानूनी सहायता प्राप्त करें : न्यायाधीश राणा कंवरदीप

गुरदासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • न्यायाधीश ने कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर हरदोझंडे में मिल रही सुविधाओं का लिया जायजा

कोविड-19 की स्थिति में जिला कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉरिटी गुरदासपुर ने डिजिटल कानूनी साक्षरता मुहिम की शुरुआत की है। इसके तहत सिविल जज (सीनियर डिवीजन) राणा कंवरदीप कौर ने कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर हरदोझंडे (बटाला) डिजीटल गांव का दौरा किया। उन्होंने सेंटर के कामकाज का जायजा लिया और सेंटर में भारत सरकार के निर्देशों के तहत दी जा रही सेवाओं संबंधी मैनेजर संदीप कुमार से बातचीत की। उन्होंने बताया कि सेंटर में आधार कार्ड, आयुष्मान सेहत बीमा योजना, बुढ़ापा पेंशन कार्ड, मुफ्त कंप्यूटर कोर्स आदि सुविधा दी जाती है।

इसी प्रकार ‘टेली मेडिसिन’ सुविधा में बीमारी के इलाज संबंधी बड़े अस्पतालों के माहिर डॉक्टरों से ऑनलाइन बात कराई जाती है। उधर, खेती संबंधी मुश्किलों के हल के लिए कृषि माहिरों से ऑनलाइन सीधी राब्ता कराई जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस सेंटर में 14 से 60 साल के आयु तक व्यक्ति मुफ्त कंप्यूटर काेर्स कर सकते हैं। मौजूदा समय में 15-15 व्यक्तियों के दाे ग्रुप चल रहे हैं। एक ग्रुप में 60 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग भी शिक्षा हासिल कर रहा है। सेंटर में काेर्स पूरा कर चुके विद्यार्थियों काे जिला सचिव डीएलएसए गुरदासपुर ने सर्टिफिकेट बांटे।

उन्होंने सेंटर के कर्मियों व गणमान्यों से कहा कि वह कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉरिटी के तहत संचालित कानूनी सहायता स्कीमें व साक्षरता मुहिम संबंधी आसपास के लाेगाें व शिक्षा प्राप्त करने आने वाले विद्यार्थियों को जागरूक करें, ताकि जरूरतमंद व्यक्ति इन स्कीमों का लाभ उठा सकें। इसके बाद वहां चल रहे अन्य सैनेटरी पैड यूनिट व एलईडी बल्ब यूनिट का भी जायजा लिया।

उन्होंने मेटेरियल की क्वालिटी की किस्म की भी जांच की। कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर के जिला हेड प्रवीन अत्री ने बताया कि इन यूनिटों में बनते सैनेटरी पैड सरकारी स्कूलों में छात्राओं के लिए मुफ्त भेजे जाते हैं। इसके अलावा तैयार किए जाते एलईडी बल्ब गांवों के लोगों काे मुफ्त दिए जाते हैं। इसके बाद जिला सचिव ने गांववासियों से बात की और अथॉरिटी से चलाई गई डिजिटल लीगल लिटरेसी केंपेन संबंधी जानकारी दी। और नेशनल लीगल सर्विस अथॉरिटी और पंजाब राज्य कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉरिटी की स्कीमों संबंधी प्रकाश डाला।

उन्होंने बताया कि लोग डिजीटल साधन जैसे कि ‘टेली लॉ’ के जरिए मुफ्त कानूनी सहायता के लिए जिला कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉरिटी के दफ्तर से संपर्क कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा दफ्तर की अाेर से चलाए जा रहे फेसबुक पेज, ट्वि‍टर हैंडल, ई-मेल संबंधी जानकारी भी दी। उन्होंने गांववासियों को कॉमन सर्विस सेंटरों की अाेर से दी जा रही सेवाओं संबंधी जानकारी भी दी। इन सेंटरों में सरकार की अाेर से चलाई जा रही सुविधाओं का लाभ उठाने काे प्रेरित किया। इस मौके पर कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर मुख्य असिस्टेंट मैनेजर सुरिंदर पाल, मैनेजर संदीप कुमार मौजूद रहेे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें