तलाशी:सेहत विभाग ने गाड़ी से फफूंदी लगी 50 किलो मिठाई पकड़ी, मौके पर नष्ट करवाई

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • तिब्बड़ी रोड पर नाकेबंदी के दौरान जालंधर की तरफ से आ रही गाड़ी की ली तलाशी

सेहत विभाग ने त्योहारों के सीजन के मद्देनजर जिले के लोगों को बढ़िया क्वालिटी का सामान उपलब्ध कराने के लिए चेकिंग अभियान तेज कर दिया है। इसके तहत शहर के एंट्री प्वाइंटों पर नाकेबंदी कर मिठाई, दूध और अन्य दूध पदार्थों की सैंपलिंग की जा रही है। इसी कड़ी में शनिवार को सेहत विभाग की टीम ने तिब्बड़ रोड पर नाकेबंदी के दौरान एक गाड़ी से फफूंदी लगी मिठाई पकड़कर मौके पर ही नष्ट कर दी। इसके अलावा गाड़ी में रखी गई बाकी की मिठाई के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेज दिए हैं।

सहायक फूड कमिश्नर डॉ. जीएस पन्नू ने बताया कि विभाग की टीम ने तिब्बड़ी रोड पर नाकेबंदी की गई थी। इस दौरान जालंधर की तरफ से आई एक गाड़ी को रोककर तलाशी ली गई, इसमें मिठाई के डिब्बे रखे गए थे। इस दौरान करीब 50 किलो मिठाई फफूंदी लगी पाई गई। विभाग की टीम ने इस खराब मिठाई को जमीन में दबाकर नष्ट कराया। इसके अलावा बाकी की मिठाई के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए लैब में भेजे जा रहे हैं। अगर इसमें किसी तरह की कोई खराबी पाई गई तो संबंधित लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि गाड़ी सवारों का कहना है कि खराब मिठाई को उन्होंने वापस ले जाना था, जबकि बाकी की मिठाई को विभिन्न जगह पर सप्लाई किया जाना था। फिलहाल विभाग की तरफ से खराब मिठाई को नष्ट कर दी गई है। पन्नू ने शहर के मिठाई विक्रेताओं से अपील की है कि वे खुद ही मिठाई तैयार करें और बाहर से मंगवाने से गुरेज करें। अगर कोई मिलावटखोरी करते पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ कानून के अनुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

