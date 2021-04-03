पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीन:पहले फेज में 8536 फ्रंटलाइनर्स में से सिर्फ 1843 ने लगवाया टीका दूसरे चरण में अभी तक 412 को लगा, 9114 का रखा गया है लक्ष्य

गुरदासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अब तक 18,290 डोज पहुंची, 17 सेंटरों पर लगाई जा रही वैक्सीन, कोरोना के कुल केस 8202

सेहत विभाग पंजाब के निर्देशों अनुसार जिले गुरदासपुर में 2 पड़ावों के मुताबिक 17,536 अधिकारियों/कर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाने का टारगेट सेट किया गया है।इनमें सेहत विभाग के और फ्रंटलाइन अधिकारी/कर्मी शामिल हैं। पहले पड़ाव में 8,536 सेहत विभाग से संबंधित अधिकारियों/कर्मियों को कोरोना टीका लगाया जाना था, इनमें से 1843 को टीके लगाए जा चुके हैं, जोकि 21.59 प्रतिशत बनता है। इसी प्रकार दूसरे चरण में विभिन्न अदारों के 9,114 फ्रंटलाइन अधिकारियों/मुलाजिमों को टीके लगेंगे और गुरुवार तक कुल 412 को कोविड टीका लगाया जा चुका है।

जिले में पहली बार 9,790 वेक्सीन और दूसरी बार 8,500 वेक्सीन पहुंची। सेहत विभाग की टीम जिले में स्थापित विभिन्न सेंटरों में वर्किंग-डे के दौरान अधिकारियों/कर्मियों को कोरोना टीके लगा रही हैं। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. अरविंद मनचंदा ने बताया कि वीरवार को कुल 235 अधिकारियों/मुलाजिमों को कोविड वैक्सीन लगाई गई। आंकड़ों के अनुसार गुरदासपुर में 50, बटाला में 16, कलानौर में 17, दोरांगला

10, घुमान 29, धारीवाल 10, डेरा बाबा नानक 08, भुल्लर 37, नौशहरा मज्जा सिंह 09, भाम में 18, काहनूवान 06, रणजीत बाग 17, फतेहगढ़ चूड़ियां में 08 को कोरोना टीका लगाया गया है। वहीं, वीरवार को ध्यानपुर नया सेंटर जोड़ा गया है, इस मुताबिक अब कुल 17 सेंटर बन गए हैं। ध्यानपुर सेंटर में पहले दिन टीकाकरण आंकड़ा शून्य रहा।

तीन नए पॉजिटिव मिले, एक्टिव के 44 -वीरवार को जिले में 3 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। इसके परिणामस्वरूप एक्टिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 44 हो गया है और अब तक कुल 8202 संक्रमित केस सामने आ चुके हैं। फिलहाल महज 1709 संदिग्ध मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वरिंदर जगत ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक कुल 3,36,175 संदिग्धों की सैंपलिंग ली जा चुकी है, इनमें से 3,27,431 सैंपल निगेटिव रहे हैं। कोरोना पर अब तक 7842 पीड़ित फतेह हासिल कर चुके हैं। जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 272 है।

