पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फैसला:केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से पंजाब ग्रामीण विकास फंड को बंद करना निंदनीय फैसला

गुरदासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठे किसान बोले-

केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ किसानों का रेलवे प्लेटफार्म पर मोर्चा जारी है। वीरवार को 29वें दिन को पहुंचे संघर्ष की अगवाई संचालन कमेटी के जसबीर सिंह कत्तोवाल, मक्खन कुहाड़, कंवलजीत सिंह पिंडोरी, सुखदेव सिंह, तरलोक सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह, करनैल सिंह, गुरदीप सिंह, बलबीर सिंह रंधावा व डॉ. अशोक भारती ने की।

वक्ताओं ने धरनाकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि कृषि विधेयकों को रद्द कराने की मांग को लेकर किसानों ने 1 अक्टूबर को रेल पटरियों पर आंदोलन शुरू किया था, लेकिन अब 21 अक्टूबर से मालगाड़ियों को गुजरने की इजाजत देकर किसानों ने पटरियों से उठकर प्लेटफार्मों पर पक्का मोर्चा लगाया है। अब पंजाब को आर्थिक तौर पर नुकसान पहुंचाने की नीयत से केंद्र सरकार ने मालगाड़ियों का आवागमन बंद कर दिया है। केंद्र सरकार की इन नीतियों का करारा जवाब देने के उद्देश्य से 5 नवंबर को देशभर में हाईवे जाम किए जाएंगे। देश के करीब 250 संगठन केंद्र सरकार को खेती विरोधी कानूनों को रद्द करने के लिए मजबूर कर देंगे।

उधर, वक्ताओं ने केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पंजाब का ग्रामीण विकास फंड (आरडीएफ) बंद करने की पुरजोर शब्दों में निंदा की। यहां गुलजार सिंह, हरजीत सिंह काहलों, अजीत सिंह हुंदल, अश्वनी कुमार, एसपी गौंसल, कुलबीर सिंह गोराया, राज कुमार पिंडोरी, सुभाष कैरे, जगीर सिंह सलाच, पलविंदर सिंह, हीरा सिंह, हरभजन सिंह, नंबरदार दलीप सिंह, सुखविंदर सिंह, बलदेव सिंह, सर्बजीत सिंह, कर्म सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें