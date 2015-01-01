पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अहोई अष्टमी कल:माताएं संतान की दीर्घायु और मंगलमय जीवन के लिए रखेंगी व्रत

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अष्टमी तिथि सुबह 7:29 से शुरू होकर 9 नवंबर सुबह 6:50 पर होगी समाप्त

अहोई अष्टमी पर्व करवा चौथ के 4 दिन बाद और दीपावली के 8 दिन पूर्व मनाया जाता है। इस बार यह पर्व 8 नवंबर को आ रहा है। अहोई अष्टमी के पर्व पर माताएं अपने पुत्रों के कल्याण के लिए अहोई माता का व्रत रखती हैं। परंपरागत रूप में यह व्रत केवल पुत्रों के लिए रखा जाता था, लेकिन अपनी सभी संतानों के कल्याण के लिए आजकल यह व्रत रखा जाता है।

माताएं बहुत उत्साह से अहोई माता की पूजा करती हैं और अपनी संतानों के दीर्घ, स्वस्थ्य व मंगलमय जीवन के लिए प्रार्थना करती हैं। तारों या चंद्रमा के दर्शन व पूजन कर व्रत समाप्त किया जाता है। अष्टमी तिथि 8 नवंबर को सुबह 7:29 बजे से शुरू होगी, जो 9 नवंबर को सुबह 6:50 पर समाप्त होगी। पूजा का मुहूर्त शाम 5:37 बजे से 6:56 के बीच रहेगा। यह व्रत संतानहीन युगल के लिए भी महत्वपूर्ण है। इस दिन को कृष्णा अष्टमी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

व्रत का विधान आचार्य इंद्रदास ने बताया कि अहोई अष्टमी व्रत करवा चौथ के समान है। अंतर केवल इतना है कि करवा चौथ व्रत पति के लिए रखा जाता है, वहीं अहोई अष्टमी का व्रत संतान के लिए रखा जाता है। इस दिन माताएं सूर्योदय से पूर्व जाग कर स्नान करने के बाद अपनी संतानों के दीर्घायु व मंगलमय जीवन के लिए व्रत पूरी श्रद्धा से पूर्ण करने का संकल्प लेती हैं। संकल्प के अनुसार माताओं को बिना अन्न जल ग्रहण किए व्रत करना होता है और इसका समापन चांद या तारों के दर्शन के बाद किया जाता है।

अहोई माता का चित्र अष्ट कोष्टक होना चाहिए

अहोई अष्टमी पूजा की तैयारियां सूर्यास्त से पहले पूरी करनी होती हैं। सबसे पहले दीवार पर अहोई माता का चित्र बनाया जाता है। अहोई माता के चित्र में अष्टमी तिथि होने के कारण 8 कोने अथवा अष्ट कोष्टक होने चाहिए। लकड़ी की चौकी पर माता अहोई के चित्र के बाईं तरफ पानी से भरा पवित्र कलश रखा जाना चाहिए। कलश पर स्वास्तिक का चिन्ह बनाकर मोली बांधी जाती है।

इसके बाद, अहोई माता को पूरी, हलवा या पुआ युक्त पका हुआ भोजन अर्पित करना चाहिए। परिवार की सबसे बड़ी महिला परिवार की सभी महिलाओं को अहोई अष्टमी व्रत कथा सुनाती हैं। कथा सुनते समय सभी महिलाओं को अनाज के सात दाने अपने हाथ में रखने चाहिए। पूजा के अंत में अहोई अष्टमी आरती की जाती है। पूजा समाप्त होने के बाद महिलाएं अपने परिवार की परंपरा के अनुसार पवित्र कलश में से चंद्रमा या तारों को अर्घ्य देती हैं। तारों के दर्शन या चंद्रोदय के बाद अहोई माता का व्रत पूरा होता है।

