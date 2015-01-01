पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुदकुशी समस्या का हल नहीं:नान बनाने वाले कारीगर ने की आत्महत्या, दुकान मालिक बोला-लॉकडाउन में काम बंद होने और कर्ज से था परेशान

गुरदासपुर4 घंटे पहले
(इनसेट) पंखे से लटकता शव, दुकान में मामले की जांच करते थाना सिटी पुलिस के अधिकारी।
  • दुकान के ऊपर स्थित कमरे में सुबह लगाया फंदा
  • परिजन बोले - हमें कर्ज की कोई जानकारी नहीं, शुगर की वजह से थोड़ी परेशानी थी

जीटी रोड स्थित नान की दुकान पर काम करने वाले कारीगर ने कर्ज से परेशान होकर पंखे से फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। लॉकडाउन के दौरान काम बंद होने के कारण उसने कर्ज ले रखा था, इसके चलते वह मानसिक तौर पर परेशान रहता था।

हालांकि परिजनों का कहना है कि उन्हें उसकी तरफ से लिए गए कर्ज के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। वह शुगर की बीमारी से पीड़ित था, इसके चलते परेशान रहता था।

मृतक की पहचान इंद्र (25) पुत्र सतपाल निवासी गिलवारी गेट, अमृतसर के तौर पर हुई है। वह दो माह से ही उक्त दुकान पर काम कर रहा था और दुकान के ऊपर बने कमरे में ही एक अन्य कारीगर के साथ रहता था।

थाना सिटी पुलिस ने मृतक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। मृतक के परिजनों के बयान के आधार पर धारा 174 के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है। मृतक के दो बच्चे हैं, जिनमें एक बेटा और बेटी शामिल हैं।

पुलिस ने परिजनों के बयान पर 174 के तहत की कार्रवाई

उसके साथ रहने वाले कारीगर टिंकू ने बताया कि वह दोनों सुबह करीब छह बजे उठे थे। इसके बाद दोनों दुकान के काम में जुट गए। कुछ समय बाद इंद्र दुकान के उपर बने कमरे में चला गया। काफी समय बाद जब वह लौटकर नहीं आया तो उसने कमरे में जाकर देखा तो उसने पंखे से फंदा लगा लिया था।

इसके बाद उसने इसकी सूचना दुकान के मालिक को दी। दुकान मालिक अखिल ने बताया कि इंद्र दो माह से उनके पास काम कर रहा था। वह अकसर कहता था कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान काम बंद रहने के चलते उसके सिर पर कर्ज हो गया है, इसके चलते वह परेशान रहता था। वह सोमवार को ही अपने घर गया था और बुधवार को ही लौटा था।

उधर, मौके पर पहुंचे एसएचओ जबरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। मृतक के परिजनों के बयान के आधार पर 174 के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है।

