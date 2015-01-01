पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अक्षय नवमी आज:इस दिन भजन उपासना से इच्छाएं होती हैं पूरी, समृद्धि का मिलता है आशीर्वाद

गुरदासपुर7 घंटे पहले
  • अत्याधिक शुभ होता है अक्षय नवमी को दान पुण्य करना, सूर्योदय से पहले उठकर पवित्र स्नान करें

अक्षय नवमी को हिंदू संस्कृति में सबसे महत्वपूर्ण अनुष्ठानों में से एक माना जाता है। इस उत्सव को हिंदू कैलेंडर के अनुसार कार्तिक महीने के शुक्ल पक्ष के नौवें दिन (नवमी तिथि) मनाया जाता है। अंग्रेजी कैलेंडर के अनुसार यह या तो अक्टूबर या नवंबर के महीने में आता है। इस बार अक्षय नवमी 23 नवंबर को आ रही है।

हिंदू मान्यताओं के अनुसार अक्षय नवमी के दिन किए गए किसी भी तरह के धर्मार्थ कार्यों का लाभ उनके वर्तमान और साथ ही अगले जन्म में भी मिलता है। यह देव उठनी एकादशी के उत्सव से दो दिन पहले मनाया जाता है। आचार्य इंद्रदास ने बताया कि हिंदू पौराणिक कथाओं के अनुसार ऐसा माना जाता है कि सत्ययुग काल अक्षय नवमी के दिन से शुरू हुआ था।

विभिन्न तरह के दान पुण्य करने के लिए इस दिन को अत्यधिक शुभ और अनुकूल माना जाता है। कई जगह पर इस दिन को आंवला नवमी के रूप में भी मनाया जाता है क्योंकि आंवला के पेड़ में कई देवियों और देवताओं का निवास माना जाता है। इसलिए भक्तों द्वारा इसकी पूजा की जाती है। इस दिन पूजा करने वालों को सुख-समृद्धि और खुशियों का आशीर्वाद मिलता है।

हिंदू धर्म में अक्षय नवमी के उत्सव को अत्यधिक शुभ और महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। यह अत्यंत समर्पण और श्रद्धा के साथ मनाया जाता है। इस दिन भजन उपासना से भक्त अपनी सभी इच्छाओं को पूरा करते हैं और साथ ही मोक्ष प्राप्त करते हैं। इस दिन दान देना बेहद शुभ माना जाता है। इस विशेष दिन को कुष्मंद नवमी के रूप में भी पहचाना जाता है क्योंकि भगवान विष्णु ने इस दिन दानव कुष्मंड का वध किया था और ब्रह्मांड में धर्म को बहाल किया था। अक्षय नवमी पर भक्त सुबह जल्दी उठते हैं और सूर्योदय से पहले पवित्र स्नान करते हैं।

स्नान करने के बाद सभी अनुष्ठान किए जाते हैं। उसके बाद भक्त पूजा की जगह को साफ करते हैं और हल्दी का उपयोग करके तीस वर्गाकार आकृतियां बनाते हैं। इन सभी आकृतियों को खाद्य पदार्थों, अनाज और दालों से भरा जाता है। इसके बाद वैदिक मंत्रों का जाप करते हुए पूजा करें।

अनुष्ठान के एक भाग के रूप में महिलाएं इस दिन अक्षय नवमी उपवास का पालन करती हैं और भोजन और पानी के सेवन से दूर रहती हैं। यह दिन कई कीर्तनों और भजनों का गायन करके बिताया जाता है। इस दिन का महत्व आंवला पेड़ की पूजा के लिए भी है। अच्छी सेहत पाने के लिए इस विशेष दिन आंवला खाना चाहिए।

