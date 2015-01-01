पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बार कौंसिल चुनाव:559 वकीलों में से 485 ने किया मत का प्रयोग, 287 वोट लेकर राकेश शर्मा बने प्रधान, नंदा ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी

गुरदासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • गुरदासपुर में 87 फीसदी मतदान, प्रधान पद की काउंटिंग में 3 वोट निरस्त हुए
  • शर्मा ने भारी अंतर से जीत की दर्ज प्रधान पद की दौड़ में शामिल विक्रम चौहान को 121, जोगिंदर सिंह कलेर को 74 वोट मिले
  • सुबह 9 से शाम 4:30 तक चली वोटिंग, पांच बजे मतगणना के बाद रिजल्ट निकला

बार कौंसिल चुनावों के परिणाम शुक्रवार देर शाम को घोषित कर दिए गए। इसमें एडवोकेट राकेश शर्मा 2 प्रतिद्वंद्वियों को पछाड़कर प्रधान, जबकि अमनदीप सिंह नंदा ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी चुने गए। चुनाव के दौरान 87 फीसदी पोलिंग हुई। कुल 559 वकीलों में से 485 ने वोटिंग प्रक्रिया में भाग लिया। इस बार प्रधान पद के लिए त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला देखने को मिला। प्रधान पद के लिए एडवोकेट राकेश शर्मा, विक्रम चौहान और जोगिंदर सिंह कलेर मैदान में थे।

चौहान को कुल 121, कलेर को 74 और शर्मा को कुल 287 वोट मिले। इसके चलते शर्मा दोनों प्रत्याशियों को बड़े अंतर से हराकर प्रधान चुन लिए गए। प्रधान पद की काउंटिंग के दौरान 3 वोट निरस्त रहे। उधर, ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी के पद के लिए दो उम्मीदवार एडवोकेट अमनदीप सिंह नंदा और केके मल्ली मैदान में थे। मल्ली को 139, जबकि विजेता नंदा को कुल 338 वोट मिले। ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी के पद के लिए हुई काउंटिंग के दौरान 8 वोट निरस्त हुए। ज्ञात रहे कि इससे पहले उप प्रधान पद के लिए अन्य कोई भी उम्मीदवार मैदान में न होने के कारण हरजीत सिंह काहनूवानी जीत दर्ज कर चुके हैं। इसके अलावा एडवोकेट जतिंदर सिंह गिल सचिव और रमेश कश्यप निर्विरोध कोषाध्यक्ष पद के लिए चुने जा चुके हैं।

शांतमय ढंग से हुई वोटिंग: गोराया

रिटर्निंग अफसर एडवोकेट आरएस गोराया ने बताया कि सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 4:30 बजे तक वोटिंग का काम किया गया। वोटिंग बेलेट पेपर से हुई। शाम पांच बजे से मतगणना का काम शुरू हुआ। उन्होंने कहा कि वोटिंग पूरी तरह से शांतिमय ढंग से पूरी की हुई, जिसके लिए सभी बधाई के पात्र हैं।

नए चेंबरों का निर्माण प्राथमिकता: प्रधान
बार कौंसिल के नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान राकेश शर्मा ने कहा कि वकीलों के लिए नए चेंबरों का निर्माण उनकी प्राथमिकता में शामिल है। जूनियर वकीलों के लिए पॉलिसी तैयार की जाएगी, ताकि उन्हें किसी तरह की कोई परेशानी न आए। सभी को साथ लेकर चला जाएगा ताकि समस्याओं का उचित ढंग से समाधान निकले। वकीलों ने उनपर जो विश्वास जताया है, उस पर वह खरा उतरने का प्रयास करेंगे।

गुरदीप सिंह प्रधान, बिंदू उपप्रधान बनीं

बटाला|बटाला में बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में प्रधान उम्मीदवार के तौर पर खड़े गुरदीप सिंह रंधावा ने जीत हासिल की है। इसके अलावा उपप्रधान बिंदू और सेक्रेटरी के मनजीत सिंह बने। बार एसोसिएशन बटाला के चेयरमैन व रिटर्निंग अफसर गुरकिरपाल सिंह उप्पल ने बताया कि प्रधान पद के उम्मीदवार गुरदीप सिंह रंधावा को 210 और सतिंदरपाल सिंह काहलों को 75 वोट मिले हैं, 135 वोटों से आगे रहकर गुरदीप सिंह रंधावा ने जीत हासिल की।

इसी तरह, उपप्रधान की उम्मीदवार बिंदू को 206 और रोहित महाजन को 81 वोट मिले हैं, 125 वोटों से बिंदू आगे रहकर वाइस प्रधान बनीं हैं। वहीं, सेक्रेटरी के उम्मीदवार मनजीत सिंह को 187 और दीपक शर्मा को 100 वोट मिले हैं, 87 वोटों से आगे रहकर मनजीत सिंह ने सेक्रेटरी बने हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि 350 में से 289 वोट पोल हुई हैं। उक्त तीनों नव नियुक्त पदाधिकारियों में से मनजीत सिंह और बिंदू सेक्रेटरी रह चुकी हैं। । वहीं नव नियुक्त प्रधान गुरदीप सिंह रंधावा ने सभी वकीलों का धन्यवाद करते हुए कहा कि वह वकीलों की मुश्किलों का हल पहल के आधार पर करेंगे। जूनियर और फ्रेशर वकीलों को साथ लेकर चला जाएगा।

