ऑक्सीजन की नहीं होगी कमी:जनवरी तक गुरदासपुर सिविल में हर बेड तक पाइपलाइन से पहुंचेगी ऑक्सीजन

गुरदासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • 200 बेड के अस्पताल में पाइपलाइन बिछाने का काम शुरू, सभी वार्डों को जोड़ा जाएगा

सिविल अस्पताल में जनवरी माह तक हर मरीज के बेड तक पाइपलाइन से ऑक्सीजन पहुंचना शुरू हो जाएगा। प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से अस्पताल के सभी वार्डों को पाइपलाइन ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा देने के उद्देश्य से काम शुरू करा दिया गया है।

इसके पूरा होने में करीब तीन माह का समय लगेगा, इसके बाद अस्पताल के सभी बेड इस सुविधा से जुड़ जाएंगे। सिविल अस्पताल का सामर्थ्य 200 बेड का है। फिलहाल अस्पताल के वार्डों में ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडरों का प्रयोग किया जाता है। पाइपलाइन बिछने के बाद सिलेंडरों का काम पूरी तरह से खत्म हो जाएगा और मरीज को उसी समय ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा मिल जाएगी।

इन वार्डों तक पहुंचेगी पाइप

अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से कोरोनाकाल से पहले सरकार को सभी वार्डों को ऑक्सीजन पाइपलाइन से जोड़ने की तजवीज भेजी गई थी, जिसे लेकर अब काम शुरू किया गया है। अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड, मेडिकल वार्ड, लेबर रूम, गायनी वार्ड, ऑर्थो वार्ड, चिल्ड्रन वार्ड के अलावा आइसोलेशन वार्ड को भी इस सुविधा से जोड़ा जाना है। इससे जहां ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडरों की ढुलाई के काम से निजात मिलेगी, वहीं मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन की इंस्टेंट सप्लाई उपलब्ध कराई जा सकेगी।

सेंट्रलाइज ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई होगी

सिविल अस्पताल की एसएमओ डॉ. चेतना ने बताया कि अब अस्पताल के सभी वार्डों में सेंट्रलाइज ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई होगी। ऑक्सीजन प्लांट के लिए अलग से कमरा अलॉट कर दिया गया है। फिलहाल अस्पताल में केवल एसएनसी (सिक न्यू बॉर्न ) यूनिट में पाइपलाइन ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा है, जबकि बाकी के अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडरों का प्रयोग किया जाता है।

अस्पताल में सेंट्रलाइज ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई जनवरी माह तक शुरू होने की संभावना है। इस समय सिविल अस्पताल में कुल 155 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर उपलब्ध हैं, इनका प्रयोग जरूरत के अनुसार मरीजों के लिए किया जाता है।

कोरोना काल में बना था नं. 1 अस्पताल ज्ञात रहे कि सिविल अस्पताल कोरोना काल के दौरान केंद्र सरकार की कायाकल्प योजना में पहले स्थान पर रहा था। इससे पहले अस्पताल की रेंकिंग सात नंबर थी। इस योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य अस्पतालों में साफ सफाई और इन्फेक्शन पर कंट्रोल को बढ़ावा देना है। इसके अलावा अस्पताल में आने वाले मरीजों को आधुनिक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाना है। अस्पताल के स्टाफ में साफ-सफाई और सैनिटेशन को बढ़ावा देना है। इसके तहत अस्पतालों में सफाई सही रखना, रोगियों के रख-रखाव व उनके साथ अच्छा व्यवहार के अलावा स्टाफ को सारा काम प्रेक्टिकली आता है या नहीं शामिल है। इस अभियान के तहत साल में अस्पतालों की 3 बार चेकिंग की जाती है और तीनों के अंक मिलाकर किसी एक अस्पताल को पहला स्थान दिया जाता है।

