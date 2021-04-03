पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीबीएसई का फैसला:परीक्षाओं के दौरान विद्यार्थियों की लगेगी बायोमेट्रिक अटेंडेंस

गुरदासपुर3 घंटे पहले
दूसरे के बदले परीक्षा देने वाले अब सावधान हो जाएं क्योंकि अब बोर्ड परीक्षार्थियों की बायोमेट्रिक अटेंडेंस लेगा। इसकी तैयारी केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) और सीआईएससीई द्वारा की जा रही है। दसवीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा 2021 में इसको लागू किया जाएगा। इससे ऐसे छात्रों को पकड़ना आसान हो जायेगा, जो दूसरों के बदले परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे।

ज्ञात हो कि एनआईओएस द्वारा 2018 में हुई दसवीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं से इसे लागू किया गया था। ऐसे में परीक्षा के दौरान कई फर्जी छात्रों को पकड़ा गया था। इसे देखकर अब सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई द्वारा भी इसे शुरू किया जाएगा। बोर्ड की मानें तो दसवीं और 12वी बोर्ड परीक्षा के दौरान परीक्षा हॉल में बायोमेट्रिक अटेंडेंस ली जाएगी। परीक्षार्थियों को हॉल में बैठाने के बाद अटेंडेंस लेने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। ऐसे में अगर किसी परीक्षार्थी पर निरीक्षक को शक होगा तो वह छात्र के आधार नंबर से अटेंडेंस का वहीं मिलान करेंगे।

फिलहाल होती थी फोटो से पहचान - अभी तक परीक्षार्थियों की पहचान उनके एडमिट कार्ड में लगे हुए फोटोग्राफ से की जाती थी, लेकिन अब बायोमेट्रिक अटेंडेंस से छात्रों को पहचानने में काफी हद तक सहूलियत होगी। परीक्षा हॉल में ही आधार नंबर से अटेंडेंस को मिलाया जायेगा। अगर परीक्षार्थी गलत निकला तो उसे परीक्षा केंद्र पर ही पकड़ा जा सकेगा। ज्ञात रहे कि सीबीएसई या आईसीएसई की परीक्षा के दौरान कई फर्जी छात्र पकड़े जाते हैं। मैनुअल अटेंडेंस के कारण कई बार वीक्षक को धोखा देकर वे परीक्षा में शामिल होते हैं। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक हर साल डेढ़ से दो हजार तक फर्जी छात्र परीक्षा में पकड़े जाते हैं। इस सुविधा से फर्जी छात्रों को पकड़ा जाएगा। इससे पहले की अपेक्षा परीक्षा को नकल मुक्त किया जाएगा। गलत तरीके से परीक्षा देने वालों को आसानी से पकड़ा जा सकेगा।

