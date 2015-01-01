पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्त:विक्रम सिंह बने भाजपा एससी मोर्चा के जिला उपाध्यक्ष, किया सम्मानित

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
भारतीय जनता पार्टी जिला प्रभारी अनिल रामपाल और जिला गुरदासपुर अध्यक्ष परमिंदर सिंह गिल से विचार-विमर्श के बाद एससी मोर्चा जिला प्रधान यशपाल कौंडल ने अपनी टीम का विस्तार करते हुए विक्रम सिंह बख्तपुर को जिला उपाध्यक्ष के पद नियुक्त किया। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष ने विक्रम सिंह को जिला उपाध्यक्ष बनने पर बधाई देने के साथ-साथ शुभकामनाएं भी दी। एससी मोर्चा जिला उपाध्यक्ष बनने पर विक्रम सिंह बख्तपुर अपने साथियों के साथ भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष परमिंदर सिंह गिल का आभार जताने उनके निवास स्थान पर पहुंचे।

