दबिश:2 चोरियों में वांछित गिरोह के 3 सदस्य काबू, 3 तोले सोना और नकदी बरामद

हाजीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक साथी हिरासत से बाहर, पुलिस दे रही दबिश

हाजीपुर पुलिस ने सोमवार को क्षेत्र में हुईं अलग-अलग चोरियों में वांछित चोर गिरोह के 3 सदस्यों को पकड़कर उनसे चोरी के गहने, नकदी व एक बाइक बरामद की है। एसएचओ हाजीपुर लोमेश शर्मा ने बताया कि करीब 2 महीने पहले क्षेत्र में अलग-अलग जगह पर चोरियां हुई थीं। इस संबंध में अज्ञात लोगों पर मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस चोरों को ट्रेस करने में जुटी हुई थी।

अब गिरोह के 3 सदस्यों राहुल व विशाल दोनों निवासी मुकेरियां और विजय कुमार निवासी पलाकी जंडवाल, हिमाचल प्रदेश को हिरासत में लिया है। उनके पास से करीब 3 तोले सोने के गहने, 20 हजार रुपए नकद व एक बाइक भी बरामद की है जबकि उनका एक अन्य साथी विपिन कुमार निवासी मुकेरियां पुलिस हिरासत से बाहर है। उसकी धरपकड़ के लिए हाजीपुर पुलिस दबिश दे रही है। जल्द ही उसे पकड़ लिया जाएगा। लोमेश शर्मा ने बताया कि तीनों आरोपियों ने पूछताछ के दौरान चोरी की ओर वारदातों को अंजाम देने की बात को कबूला है। तीनों पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

