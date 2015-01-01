पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट खोने पर भी करानी होगी प्राथमिकी

हाजीपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • एफआईआर की कॉपी वाहन-4 पर अपलोड करने के बाद ही दूसरा नंबर प्लेट किया जाएगा जारी

जिले में अब तक गाड़ी चोरी होने पर ही वाहन मालिक थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कराते थे, लेकिन अब वाहनों की हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट चोरी होने या खो जाने पर भी वाहन मालिक को अब थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज करानी होगी। एफआईआर की कॉपी वाहन-4 पोर्टल पर अपलोड होने के बाद ही दूसरी नंबर प्लेट जारी हो सकेगी। प्लेट में विशेष सुरक्षा विवरण के चलते यह नई व्यवस्था लागू की गई है। इसमें कहा गया है कि वाहनों में लगी हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट अगर खो जाती है, चोरी हो जाती है या टूट जाती है तो वाहन मालिक को एफआईआर दर्ज करानी होगी। इसके बाद एफआईआर की कॉपी को वाहन- 4 पोर्टल पर अपलोड करना होगा, जिसके बाद नई एचएसआरपी लग पाएगी।

नंबर प्लेट में लगा होता है जीपीएस
जानकार के मुताबिक हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट डायनेमिक होता है। इसमें जीपीएस आधारित चिप लगी होती है। इसकी मदद से पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम अथवा परिवहन विभाग कभी किसी भी वाहन को ट्रैक कर सकते हैं। इसका सबसे बड़ा फायदा यह होगा की वाहनों की चोरी में लगाम लग सकेगा यानी चोरी होने पर वाहन का पकड़ना आसान होगा।

एफआईआर की कॉपी को वाहन-4 पोर्टल पर करना होगा अपलोड
जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी जयप्रकाश नारायण ने बताया की केन्द्रीय सड़क परिवहन व राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने बीते दिन राज्य के प्रमुख सचिवों, परिवहन आयुक्तों को हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट संबंधी नए नियमों को भेजा हैं। इसमें प्रमुख रूप से वाहनों में लगी हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट के खोने अथवा गिर जाने पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराने का उल्लेख किया गया हैं। अब नए नियम के मुताबिक वाहन मालिक अपने वाहनों के हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट के चोरी व खो जाने पर संबंधित स्थानीय थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कराना अनिवार्य होगी। एफआईआर की कॉपी सड़क परिवहन व राजमार्ग मंत्रालय के वेबसाईट वाहन -4 पोर्टल में अपलोड करनी होगी। यह कार्य जिला परिवहन कार्यालय या वाहन डीलर द्वारा वाहन-4 पोर्टल पर अपलोड करने की प्रकिया पूरी की जाएगी।

अस्थायी रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर प्लेट लगाकर चलने पर देना होगा दस हजार रुपए जुर्माना
वाहन की हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट के टूटने-खराब होने पर नई नंबर प्लेट जारी की जाएगी। लेकिन इसकी जानकारी वाहन-4 सॉफ्टवेयर में अपलोड करनी होगी। इसमें प्लेट बदलने का विवरण लिखना होगा। वाहन के आगे व पीछे दोनों नंबर प्लेटों में पृथक 10 अंक का यूनिक नंबर होता है। इसलिए किसी एक प्लेट को अगले से बदला जा सकता है। इसमें दोनों नंबर प्लेट बदलने की जरुरत नहीं पड़ेगी। डीलर, वेंडर, आरटीओ बदली गई प्लेट के टुकड़े-टुकड़े करने के बाद नष्ट कर देंगे।

ऐसे नंबर प्लेट का पूरा रिकॉर्ड रखा जाएगा, जिससे अधिकारी कभी भी इसकी जांच कर सकेंगे। नंबर प्लेट के साथ वाहन के विंड स्क्रीन पर ईधन के प्रकार पेट्रोल, डीजल, सीएनजी, ईलेक्ट्रिकल के अनुसार स्टीकर लगाएंगे। जिससे दूर से वाहन की पहचान हो सके। मालुम हो कि विगत दो वर्ष पहले ही सड़क परिवहन व राजमार्ग मंत्रालय के वाहन-4 पोर्टल से राज्य के परिवहन मंत्रालय के साथ-साथ जिले के परिवहन विभाग-4 सॉफ्टवेयर से जोड़ दिया गया है। अस्थायी रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर प्लेट लगाकर सड़कों पर चलाने पर भी 10 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगेगा।

