बरतें सावधानी:सर्द हवा से पारा गिरा, 3 फरवरी तक शीतलहर से राहत नहीं

हाजीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अभी बनी रहेगी कोल्ड डे की स्थिति, बरतें सावधानी

बर्फीली पछुआ हवा चलने के कारण शुक्रवार की दोपहर पारा 2.5 डिग्री लुढ़क कर 14.7 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। वहीं, न्यूनतम तापमान 0.8 डिग्री कमी के साथ 7.2 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। जिससे दोपहर में भी लाेगाें काे अत्यधिक ठंड का अहसास हुअा। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, 29 जनवरी काे पिछले 21 वर्ष में कभी भी अधिकतम तापमान 14.7 डिग्री तक नहीं लुढ़का है। 29 जनवरी काे इससे पहले वर्ष 2011 में न्यूनतम तापमान 4.9 डिग्री ताे 2013 में 5.7 डिग्री रहा था। इस वर्ष 15 जनवरी के बाद तीसरी बार अधिकतम के साथ ही न्यूनतम तापमान सबसे कम रहा। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान जहां सामान्य से 8.5 डिग्री कम रहा। वहीं, न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 2.2 डिग्री कम दर्ज किया गया।

दिन-रात के तापमान में अब महज 7.5 डिग्री का अंतर बच गया है। पूसा कृषि मौसम सेवा के नाेडल अधिकारी डॉ. ए. सत्तार के अनुसार, 3 फरवरी तक शीतलहर से राहत नहीं मिलने की संभावना है। अगले चार दिनों तक जिला समेत पूरे क्षेत्र में कोल्ड डे की स्थिति बनी रहेगी। दोपहर में मौसम के साफ हाेने के बाद भी देर रात से सुबह तक काेहरा छाने से परेशानी बरकरार रहेगी। इस दौरान 9 से 12 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से पछुआ हवा चलेगी। अधिकतम तापमान 15 से 17 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 5 से 7 डिग्री के बीच रहने से शीतलहर जारी रहने संभावना जताई गई है। 14 जनवरी के बाद अधिकतम तापमान के 17 डिग्री से ऊपर पहुंचते ही जिले का दिन के साथ ही रात का पारा तेजी से लुढ़कता है।

