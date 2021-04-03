पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:पंचायत में दो से अधिक नहीं बनेंगे चलंत बूथ, चुनाव तैयारी में जुटा आयोग

हाजीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर डीएम ने सभी बीडीओ के साथ तैयारी की समीक्षा की, मतदान केंद्रों के प्रारूप प्रकाशन के बाद महुआ प्रखंड से कुल 50 से अधिक दावा आपत्ति

जिले के सभी 288 पंचायतों में होने वाले चुनाव के लिए कुल 3976 मतदान केंद्रों की सूची प्रकाशित होने के बाद जिला भर के पंचायतों से दावा एवं आपत्तियों आना शुरू हो चुका हैं। इनमें ज्यादातर आपत्तियों बीडीओ व पंचायत सचिव की लापरवाही को लेकर दी गई हैं। जिसपर वर्तमान जनप्रतिनिधि से मिलीभगत कर बूथ स्थानांतरण व वोटर लिस्ट में फेरबदल करने का आरोप है। आपत्तियों में वर्तमान मुखिया के इशारे पर मतदान केंद्र की फेरबदल की गई हैं। पूर्व के पंचायत चुनाव में बूथ स्थानांतरण होने के बाद इस बार फिर उसी जगहों पर मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया हैं।

जिला स्तर पर दिए गए आपत्तियों के अनुसार मतदान केंद्र व वोटर लिस्ट में धांधली का सबसे ज्यादा आरोप महुआ प्रखंड क्षेत्र की हैं। वहीं पातेपुर, जन्दाहा, राजापाकर, भगवानपुर, गोरौल, लालगंज सहित 16 प्रखंडों से गुरूवार तक लगभग 300 से अधिक आपत्तियों दर्ज की गई हैं। कई प्रखंडों में तो मतदाता सूची की प्रारूप प्रकाशन के बाद धांधली के आरोप में हंगामा भी हुआ हैं। वहीं मतदान केंद्र की प्रारूप प्रकाशन के बाद पंचायत में भाग आजमाने वालों ने जोर शोर से दावा एवं आपत्तियों दर्ज करा रही हैं। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने शांति पूर्ण मतदान कराने को लेकर इस बार ग्राम पंचायत में मुखिया के घर से 100 मीटर के अंदर एक भी बूथ नहीं बनाने का सख्त निर्देश जारी किया हैं। वहीं पंचायत में दो से अधिक चलत बूथ एवं मतदान को लेकर दो किमी से अधिक की दूरी जाना नहीं पड़े। आयोग के इन आदेश को नजर अंदाज कर पंचायत सचिव की मिलीभगत से लगभग पंचायतों में अपने हिसाब से मतदान केंद्रों की लिस्ट भेजकर प्रारूप प्रकाशन किया गया हैं।

दावा एवं आपत्ति 11 तक की जा सकती है
28 जनवरी को राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर बूथ मतदान केंद्र की सूची प्रकाशित हुई थी। दावा एवं आपत्ति 11 फरवरी तक की जा सकती है। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के वेबसाइट पर मतदान केंद्र से संबंधित शिकायत ऑनलाइन दर्ज करा सकते हैं। इसे प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी के शाखा में भी दिया जा सकता है।

मतदान केंद्र निजी भवन या परिसर में नहीं होना चाहिए

संशोधित मतदान केन्द्रों की 100 प्रतिशत जांच बीडीओ, 25 प्रतिशत प्रखंड के वरीय पदाधिकारी सह प्रेक्षक व 5 प्रतिशत केन्द्रों का जांच जिला पंचायत राज पदाधिकारी द्वारा किया जाना है। जबकि शिकायतों की जांच अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी, भूमि सुधार उप समाहर्त्ता से करायी जानी है। जिला पदाधिकारी सह जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी के द्वारा संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया है। आयोग ने पंचायत चुनाव के मद्देनजर मतदाताओं से किया है कि अगर किसी वर्तमान मुखिया के घर से 100 मीटर के अंदर कोई मतदान केंद्र है तो उसपर दावा आपत्ति करें।

इतना ही नहीं अगर कोई मतदान केंद्र निजी भवन या परिसर, पुलिस थाना, अस्पताल, डिस्पेंसरी, मंदिर या धार्मिक महत्त्व के स्थानों पर हो तो दावा आपत्ति कर सकते हैं। मतदाता को मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचने के लिए दो किमी से अधिक दूरी तय करनी पड़ती हो तो, मतदान केंद्र जर्जर भवन में हो, मतदान केंद्र ग्राम पंचायत के बाहर हो, वार्ड में भवन उपलब्ध हो लेकिन मतदान केन्द्र स्थापित न हो तो ऐसी परिस्थिति में कोई भी ऑफलाइन या ऑनलाइन दावा-आपत्ति या सुझाव संबंधी आवेदन दे सकता है।

