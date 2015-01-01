पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:आज होगा ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत का आयोजन

हाजीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • वाद निष्पादन के लिए बनाए गए चार बेंच, प्री-काउंसिलिंग से लगभग एक हजार वादों का होगा निस्तारण

कोविड 19 को लेकर लंबे समय से स्थगित लोक अदालत का आयोजन आज ऑनलाइन माध्यम से चिह्नित वादों का निष्पादन किया जाएगा। विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार नई दिल्ली के तत्वाधान में बिहार राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार पटना के निदेशानुसार लोक अदालत की सफलता के लिए सभी तैयारी शुरू हो गई है।

प्राधिकार के अमित किशोर ने बताया कि जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश-सह विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के अध्यक्ष डॉ. रतन किशोर तिवारी निर्देश के अंतर्गत ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत का आयोजन वर्चुअल मोड में किया जाएगा। इसके लिए राज्य प्राधिकार के निर्देशानुसार सामा संगठन द्वारा पूर्व में ही सामा संगठन एवं प्राधिकार के ओर से लगभग 1 हजार मामलों के निष्पादन के लिए सूची सामा संगठन के वेब पोर्टल पर वांक्षित सूचनाओं के साथ अपलोड किया गया है।

इस तरह होगा वादों का निपटारा

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के पास सूलहनीय वादों का सूची विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा उपलब्ध सूची के आधार प पक्षकारों को नोटिस और दूरभाष के माध्यम से दोनों पक्षकारों से वार्ता किया गया है। पक्षकारों की सहमति पर वाद निस्तारित होगा। प्राधिकार के अध्यक्ष डॉ. रतन किशोर तिवारी एवं प्राधिकार के सचिव घनश्याम सिंह से न्यायिक पदाधिकारियों को मिले दिशा-निर्देश पर शनिवार को ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन माध्यम से वादों का निष्पादन किया जाएगा।

चार बेंच से होगा मामलों का निष्पादन

ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन माध्यम से वादों का निष्पादन के लिए चार बेंच बनाया गया है। जिसमें प्रथम बेंच में दावा वाद, परिवार वाद, दीवानी एवं नीलामी, बेंच दो में बिजली विभाग, दूरसंचार, बैंक, बेंच तीन में आपराधिक वाद 138 एनआई एक्ट, सेंट्रल बैंक, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा, बेंच चार में श्रम वाद, वन विभाग, मैप-तौल, भू-अधिग्रहण, फैक्ट्री एवं समाहरणालय संबंधित वादों का निष्पादन किया जाएगा।

