युवती को जिंदा जलाने का मामला:वैशाली की बिटिया को जलाकर मारने के मामले में राहुल गांधी, तेजस्वी समेत विपक्षी नेता सरकार पर हमलावर

  • गुलनाज हत्याकांड में वैशाली पुलिस ने अपनी कार्यशैली से सूबे की सरकार की साख पर लगाया बट्‌टा

वैशाली जिले के देसरी थाना अंतर्गत चांदपुर ओपी के रसूलपुर हबीब गांव की लड़की गुलनाज को जलाकर मार डालने का मामला सूबे की सरहद पार कर देश की राजधानी दिल्ली पहुंच चुका है। कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, राजद प्रमुख तेजस्वी समेत विपक्ष के कई नेताओं ने सरकार को ही कटघरे में खड़ा करना शुरू कर दिया है। शर्मनाक व वीभत्स हत्याकांड में वैशाली पुलिस की जगजाहिर कार्यशैली ने सूबे की पूर्व व वर्तमान सरकार की न केवल साख पर बट्टा लगाया है, बल्कि नवगठित सरकार को बचाव मुद्रा में लाकर खड़ा कर दिया है। नई डिप्टी सीएम बनीं रेणु देवी ने कहा है कि इस कांड की जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं। वहीं, भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने कहा है कि दोषियों को किसी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। इधर, राज्य पुलिस मुख्यालय के सख्त निर्देश पर वैशाली पुलिस अब जाकर हरकत में आई है। पुलिस ने फरार आरोपियों में से एक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

हत्याकांड के मामले पर एक नजर
घटना 30 अक्टूबर की है। चांदपुर ओपी के रसूलपुर हबीब गांव की निहायत ही बहुत ही गरीब शैमुना खातून की 20 वर्षीया पुत्री गुलनाज खातून को गांव के सतीश राय, चंदन राय, विजय राय ने केरोसिन से बदन में आग लगा दी थी। 75 फीसदी से अधिक जल चुकी गुलनाज 15 दिनों तक जिंदगी व मौत से जूझती हुई 14 नवंबर को दम तोड़ दिया। मरने से पहले बच्ची ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में कहा था कि सतीश उसे अपने हवश का शिकार बनाना चाहता था। उसकी बात न मानने पर लगातार वह उसके साथ छेड़खानी कर रहा था। उसके डर से उसने घर से निकलना बंद कर दिया था। घटना के दिन शाम पांच बजे वह घर का कूड़ा फेंकने बाहर आई थी तभी उन तीनों ने पकड़ कर उसके आग के हवाले कर दिया।

पूरे प्रकरण पर पुलिस पर पर्दा डाले रहने का आरोप
बस्ती के लोग व सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता पहले ही आरोप लगा चुके हैं कि मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए नगर थाना ने जख्मी युवती का फर्दबयान लेकर उसी दिन देसरी थाना को भेज दिया था। देसरी थानाध्यक्ष ने तीन दिनों तक एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं की। इतना ही नहीं चांदपुरा ओपी पुलिस ने कथित रूप से दबंग आरोपियों के दबाव में कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया। आरोपियों को न केवल फरार होने का मौका दिया गया, बल्कि 15 दिनों तक पुलिस हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठी रही। गैर एनडीए नेताओं ने दोनों गठबंधन पर आरोप लगाया कि 03 व 07 नवंबर को जिले में होने वाले दूसरे व तीसरे चरण के चुनाव काे लेकर मामले में पर्दा डाला गया।

राहुल गांधी ने किया ट्‌विट
कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने अपने ट्विटर पर खासकर भास्कर में छपी रिपोर्ट की कटिंग के साथ ट्विटर कर बिहार की सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने मंगलवार को अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा है कि किसका अपराध ज्यादा खतरनाक है-जिसने यह अमानवीय कर्म किया या जिसने चुनावी फायदे के लिए इसे छुपाया ताकि इस कुशासन पर अपने झूठे सुशासन की नींव रख सके।

दूसरे नेताओं ने भी सरकार पर साधा निशाना
राजद प्रमुख तेजस्वी यादव ने पटना में विशाल कैंडिल मार्च निकाला। कैंडिल मार्च के फोटो के साथ उनके करीबी किसी समर्थक ने लंबा ट्विट किया है। वहीं जाप प्रमुख पप्पू यादव ने अपने ट्विट में लिखा है कि वैशाली की बेटी को जिंदा जला देने वालों को बिना दंडित किए महिला सशक्तिकरण कैसा? मुख्यमंत्री तत्काल उनके हत्यारों को न्याय के दायरे में लाएं। अन्यथा उस मां के आंसुओं का सैलाब बहुत भारी पडेगा। अपने नेता के निर्देश पर पार्टी प्रवक्ता पिंटू यादव, सीबी ठाकुर, गोलू सिंह, राजा यादव आदि नेताओं ने अब मोर्चा खोल दिया है।

चांदपुरा ओपी अध्यक्ष को किया गया निलंबित
मामला तुल पकड़ने पर वैशाली पुलिस अब हरकत में है। एसपी मनीष कुमार ने लापरवाह चांदपुरा ओपी अध्यक्ष को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर दिया है। देसरी एसएचओ कहीं अधिक लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप झेल रहे हैं पर उन पर अबतक गाज नहीं गिरी है। सरकार व राज्य पुलिस मुख्यालय से फटकार के बाद पुलिस ने फरार चंदन कुमार को गिरफ्तार किया है। मुख्य आरोपी सतीश कुमार व विजय राय की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।
नेताओं के मोर्चा लेने पर विधायक हरकत में
मृतका गांव रसूलपुर हबीब राजापाकर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आता है। इस सीट से पहली बार कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रतिमा कुमारी जीती हैं। उनके राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष की ट्विट जब सुर्खियां बनने लगीं तब उनकी नींद टूटी। मंगलवार को मृतका के घर आकर उन्होंने परिजनों से मुलाकात की।

