हमला:सहथा में चुनावी रंजिश में आटा चक्की वाले का फोड़ दिया सिर

हाजीपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बताया- धारदार तलवार से किया गया हमला

भगवानपुर बीते 3 नवम्बर को हुए चुनाव रंजिश को लेकर सहथा गांव में एक आटा मिल दुकानदार को मारपीट कर सर फोड़ देने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। इस संबंध में सहथा गांव निवासी स्व. मिश्रीलाल साह के पुत्र जगलाल साह ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराया है। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में कहा गया है कि बीते गुरुवार को अपने आटा मिल पर था। उसी दौरान गांव के ही नागेन्द्र साह, सोनू कुमार, राहुल कुमार, चंदन कुमार, सभी लोग हरवे हथियार से लैस होकर आये और गाली गलौज देते हुये बोले कि राजनीतिक करते हो हम लोंग वोट बनाते हैं और तुम वोट बिगाड़ते हो हम लोग जहां कहते हैं वहां नहीं रहते हो इतना कहते हुए नागेन्द्र साह ने गाली गलौज करते हुए धारदार तलवार से मेरे सिर पे वार कर दिया। जिसे मैं लहू लुहान होकर गिर गया।
दुकान का सामान लूटा
बीच बचाव करने आए मेरा लड़का रवि कुमार साह को भी सोनू कुमार, चंदन कुमार और राहुल कुमार मेरे लड़के को पकड़ लिए और सिर पर हथियार के बट से वार कर घायल कर दिये। एंव हमारे दुकान के अन्दर घुस कर दुकान का सारा सेल लुट लिया।

