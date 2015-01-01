पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क दुर्घटना:हादसे के जिम्मेदार ट्रैक्टर चालक पर कार्रवाई की मांग परिजन बोले-एक माह के बाद थाने में शुरू करेंगे संघर्ष

हाजीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • नवंबर 2019 में बहि फत्तो में 2 युवकों की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत का मामला

थाना तलवाड़ा के तहत गांव भंडियारां के 2 युवकों की नवंबर 2019 में गांव बहि फत्तो के पास एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली की चपेट में आने से मौत के मामले में परिजनों ने इंसाफ की गुहार लगाई है। हादसे में मारे युवक सुनील के पिता देवराज व दूसरे युवक गुरदीप सिंह के पिता जीत राम ने शुक्रवार को तलवाड़ा में प्रेसवार्ता की। एसएसबी से रिटायर देवराज ने बताया कि उनका बेटा अपने 3 दोस्तों के साथ नवंबर 2019 को घर से गांव की एक महिला को खूनदान करने निकला था। बाद में उन्हें एक्सीडेंट की सूचना मिली। उन्हें पता चला कि 2 युवकों की मौत एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली चालक की लापरवाही के चलते हुई है।

तत्कालीन एसएचओ व आईओ तलवाड़ा ने चालक पर कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन देकर अपनी मौजूदगी में गांव के श्मशानघाट पर दोनों मृतकों का अंतिम संस्कार करवा दिया। किसी भी अधिकारी ने उसके बाद युवकों की मौत का सच सामने लाने की जहमत नहीं उठाई। देवराज ने बताया कि जब उन्हें इंसाफ न मिला तो वह एसएचओ तलबाड़ा ,डीएसपी दसूहा से लेकर एसएसपी होशियारपुर तक मौत के कारण की निष्पक्ष जांच कर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली चालक पर कार्रवाई करने की अपील करने पहुंचे।

लेकिन, पुलिस ने कोई भी कार्रवाई न करते हुए केवल आरोपी को बचाने का कार्य ही किया है। मृतक युवकों के परिवार ने विधायक दसूहा से अपील की है कि उक्त सड़क दुर्घटना की जांच सीबीआई से करवाई जाए। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि अगर एक माह तक सड़क दुर्घटना का सच सभी के सामने नहीं आया तो वह थाना तलवाड़ा में संघर्ष शुरू करेंगे। एसएचओ तलवाड़ा भूषण सेखड़ी ने कहा कि पुलिस ने जांच पूरी ईमानदारी से की है। पीड़ित परिवार उक्त हादसे की जांच किसी भी अन्य विभाग या अधिकारी से करवाने के लिए स्वतंत्र है।

