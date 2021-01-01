पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फहराया जाएगा राष्ट्रीय ध्वज:गणतंत्र की जननी वैशाली में आज आन-बान और शान से लहराएगा तिरंगा

हाजीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नियत समय पर सरकारी, गैर सरकारी कार्यालयों पर फहराया जाएगा राष्ट्रीय ध्वज

स्थानीय अक्षयवट राय स्टेडियम समेत जिले के सरकारी और निजी कार्यालयों में आन-बान और शान के साथ मंगलवार को तिरंगा झंडा फहराया जाएगा। झंडोत्तोलन से पूर्व चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था किया की गई है। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए पूरी एहतियात के साथ झंडाेत्तोलन कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जाएगा। गणतंत्र दिवस पर झंडोत्तोलन को लेकर मिनट टू मिनट कार्यक्रमों की रूपरेखा तय की गई है।
आकर्षण का केंद्र बिंदु होगा जवानों का परेड
गणतंत्र व स्वाधीनता दिवस पर जवानों का परेड मुख्य आकर्षण होता है। रविवार को ही जवानों का फूल ड्रेस रिहर्सल कर तैयारियों की परख की जा चुकी है। परेड में बीएमपी, बिहार पुलिस, जिला पुलिस बल, महिला पुलिस बल, होमगार्ड के जवान शामिल होंगे। परेड को खास बनाने के लिए पुलिस जवान पिछले एक सप्ताह से जमकर पूर्वाभ्यास किया है।

मिनट टू मिनट कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा
अक्षयवट राय स्टेडियम में डीएम उदिता सिंह सुबह 9 बजे झंडोतोलन करेगी। वहीं समाहरणालय परिसर में 9:30, जिला परिषद 10:10, बीआरडीए कार्यालय में 10:20, पुलिस लाइन में 10:40, गृह रक्षा वाहिनी में 11:10, भारत स्काउट एण्ड गाईड11:25, महादलित टोला में 11:40 में झंडा तोलन किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा सेंट्रल को - 08:15 बजे पूर्वा समाहर्ता आवास पर झंडोत्तोलन एवं राष्ट्रगान, 08:50 बजे पूर्वा पुलिस अधीक्षक का परेड स्थल पर आगमन एवं सलामी, 08:55 बजे पूर्वा जिला पदाधिकारी का परेड स्थल पर आगमन एवं परेड का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा।

झांकियां भी होंगी खास
जवानों का परेड के साथ विभिन्न विभागों की झांकियां भी खास होंगी। कृषि विभाग, आत्मा, पाैधा संरक्षण, पीएचईडी के अधीन पेयजलापूर्ति झांकी आकर्षण का केंद्र रहेगा। सुरक्षा स्वच्छ भारत मिशन, जल जीवन हरियाली मिशन आदि झांकियां निकाली जाएंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser